Great Expectations
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Exceeds 'Great Expectations'
Molly Rhode, director of the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Gale Childs Daly’s adaptation of Great Expectations by Charles Dickens, reflected on how much the word “great" ... more
Performing Arts Weekly: April 13-19, 2017
Rep Lab, something of a theater student’s version of boot camp, takes place in the Stiemke Studio Theater April 13-17. Also, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Great Expectations in Gale Childs Daly’s 1993 adaptation in the Cabot Theatre Ap... more
Apr 11, 2017 3:01 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Fast-Paced Production of ‘Great Expectations’
Molly Rhode directs the new Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Great Expectations, a play adapted by Milwaukee’s Gale Childs Daly from the beloved classic by Charles Dickens. The show runs April 13-30 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s C... more
Apr 11, 2017 1:20 PM Keith Schubert A&E Feature
Bringing 'Great Expectations' to the Stage
Mar 20, 2015 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Acacia Auditions for Great Expectations in January
This coming March, Acacia Theatre will be staging a production of Barbara Field’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations. Acacia is looking to stage the adaptation this coming January.Auditions will be held on Saturday, Jan. 3 between.. more
Dec 9, 2014 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Acacia’s Upcoming Season
AcaciaTheater has recently announced what itwill be producing on the coming 2014-2015 season. From the stage of ConcordiaUniversity Wisconsin’s Todd Wehr Auditorium, the group has been performingChristian-friendly theatre for a number of years.. more
Aug 20, 2014 7:20 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Home Movies/Out on Digital: May 28
The 1960s were the last time westerns dominated TV programming. “Cimarron Strip” (1967-1968) was one of the better examples of the genre from that period. It stared iron-faced Stuart Whitman as a U.S. Marshal in a frontier town, holding ... more
May 28, 2014 5:56 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Green Zone depicts the American occupation of Saddam Hussein's luxurious Baghdad palace during the early days of the Iraq war. From their cloistered position, those known as the Coalition Provisional Authority, are out of touch with the Ira... more
Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Florentine’s Overly Sparse ‘Rigoletto’
A bare stage is an odd and misguided trend at Florentine Opera. There was almost nothing to see in a Tosca production earlier in the season. Last weekend Rigoletto was more of the same. The audience saw a back gray wall made of large squar... more
May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
This Week in Milwaukee
AC/DC’s 1980 classic Back in Black remains the Australian band’s best-selling album—in fact, it’s one of the best-selling albums ever, second only to Michael Jackson’s Thriller—but the enduring hard-rock band has lost l more
Apr 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee