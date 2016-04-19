Great Lakes Environmental Film F

RSS

twim_arteparatodos.jpg.jpe

This weekend’s massive Arte Para Todos festival brings dozens of incredible shows to Milwaukee. more

Apr 19, 2016 4:34 PM This Week in Milwaukee

thinkstockphotos-453516685.jpg.jpe

Milwaukeeis set to join the environmental film festival circuit with the first annualGreat Lakes Environmental Film Festival (GLEFF), running May 1-3. The festivalcenters on documentaries with ecological themes; subjectmatter ranges from the h.. more

Apr 22, 2015 9:44 PM Around MKE

blogimage11546.jpe

No woman of ancient times is better known nowadays than Cleopatra, yet most of us know little about her beyond Elizabeth Taylor and William Shakespeare. As Duane W. Roller writes in his brief, readable biography, we “lose Cleopatra as she b... more

Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Books

