For Asian Carp, Next Stop Will be Lake Michigan
This summer, a commercial fisherman pulled a live, eight-pound silver carp from the Calumet River near Chicago; a warning sign that invasive species of Asian carp might be making their way into Lake Michigan. more
The Salvager: The Life of Captain Tom Reid on the Great Lakes (University of Minnesota Press), by Mary Frances Doner
Kenosha writer Michael Schumacher has become Wisconsin’s foremost historian of the Great Lakes. While doing research for a book, he came upon an obscure, long out of print title by Midwest author Mary Frances Doner (1893-1985)—The Salvager:... more
The Death and Life of the Great Lakes (W.W. Norton), by Dan Egan
As Journal Sentinel reporter Dan Egan relates in The Death and Life of the Great Lakes, the Clean Water Act (1972) stanched the industrial pollution of the lakes, yet failed to halt contamination from ocean-going ships introducing “noxious ... more
Great Lakes Restoration Could Survive Trump Era
Although President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican Congress are threatening to slash funding for vital programs—or terminate some altogether—there’s one initiative that may survive thanks to its broad bipartisan support. more
Waukesha Will Get Lake Michigan Water—Now What?
Waukesha still needs to jump through a few hoops before it receives Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Water Compact. more
15 Things You Can Do To Protect Milwaukee's Environment
Earth Day 2014 arrives on the heels of a very grim United Nations report that found climate change is affecting all continents and oceans, causing noticeable disruptions in our food and more
Waukesha-Milwaukee Water Talks Break Down
Last Wednesday, a Milwaukee Common Council committee voted to pursue negotiations to sell Lake Michigan... more
Grohmann Honors Milwaukee's 'Great Lakers'
The Milwaukee School of Engineering's Grohmann Museum honors Milwaukee's heritage in the shipping industry with “Great Lakers.” The exhibition features artifacts, photographs, paintings and models from grand boats that once sailed... more
New Berlin Will Get More Lake Michigan Water
Ratatat
It’s still just a rumor at this point, but it’s one of the most tantalizing of LP3 ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mapping the Lakes
Great Lakes Compact
Is the Great Lakes Water Compact Doomed?
