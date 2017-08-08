RSS

This summer, a commercial fisherman pulled a live, eight-pound silver carp from the Calumet River near Chicago; a warning sign that invasive species of Asian carp might be making their way into Lake Michigan. more

Aug 8, 2017 4:24 PM News Features 3 Comments

Kenosha writer Michael Schumacher has become Wisconsin’s foremost historian of the Great Lakes. While doing research for a book, he came upon an obscure, long out of print title by Midwest author Mary Frances Doner (1893-1985)—The Salvager:... more

Apr 25, 2017 3:48 PM Books

As Journal Sentinel reporter Dan Egan relates in The Death and Life of the Great Lakes, the Clean Water Act (1972) stanched the industrial pollution of the lakes, yet failed to halt contamination from ocean-going ships introducing “noxious ... more

Apr 25, 2017 3:44 PM Books

Although President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican Congress are threatening to slash funding for vital programs—or terminate some altogether—there’s one initiative that may survive thanks to its broad bipartisan support. more

Dec 27, 2016 3:48 PM News Features 2 Comments

Waukesha still needs to jump through a few hoops before it receives Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Water Compact. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:36 PM News Features 10 Comments

Earth Day 2014 arrives on the heels of a very grim United Nations report that found climate change is affecting all continents and oceans, causing noticeable disruptions in our food and more

Apr 8, 2014 11:52 PM News Features

Last Wednesday, a Milwaukee Common Council committee voted to pursue negotiations to sell Lake Michigan... more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

The Milwaukee School of Engineering's Grohmann Museum honors Milwaukee's heritage in the shipping industry with “Great Lakers.” The exhibition features artifacts, photographs, paintings and models from grand boats that once sailed... more

May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

May 21, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Sep 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

Apr 20, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

