Great Northern Distilling
Peck Pavilion to Host ‘Taste of Islands’
The Live @ Peck Pavilion series will close with Taste ofIslands, a celebration of the food, culture and music of Jamaica, on Saturday,Aug. 27 from 2-10 p.m.The festival will include performances from local Reggaebands UNI.. more
Aug 18, 2016 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
That ‘Great Northern’ Spirit
Several Badger State firms have cropped up lately with their own lines of hard alcohol, among them, Great Northern Distilling from Plover, a hamlet just south of Stevens Point. Made almost entirely with locally sourced ingredients, the dist... more
Dec 15, 2015 8:50 PM David Luhrssen Eat/Drink 1 Comments
NAACP Elects James Hall President
The contentious campaign to elect new leadership of the Milwaukee branch of the NAACP ended on Saturday with a calm, orderly election at the Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church on the city’s North Side.More than 300 members voted, a hist... more
Nov 23, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments