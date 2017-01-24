Great Recession
The Case for Organized Resistance
In four years, working people might even have an opportunity to elect a real populist president instead of a pretend populist billionaire whose cabinet of fellow billionaires never met a working man or woman they didn’t try to exploit. more
Jan 24, 2017 3:23 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
The Big Short
The Big Short, directed by Adam McKay, is a satire as sharp as a scalpel that performs a postmortem on the events of 2008—the economy was nearly destroyed by the stupidity of experts and the complacency of regulators. The public bears respo... more
Jan 5, 2016 9:52 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The World According to Scott Walker
Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s new memoir, Unintimidated, is yet the latest example of his attempt to raise his national profile and run for president in 2016. If you know little about Scott more
Dec 26, 2013 2:26 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
State Skills Gap Myth Gets Shot Down Again
A second economic study shows that Wisconsin’s sluggish economy isn’t being plagued by a skills gap between job openings and job seekers. more
Jun 18, 2013 10:51 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Killer Inside Me
The Killer Inside Me includes an unforgettable performance by Casey Affleck as Lou Ford, a mild mannered deputy sheriff in small town Texas, c. 1960. Everything seems above board about this polite doctor’s son until the prostitute he is sent to qu.. more
Sep 12, 2010 6:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Philosopher Roofer
JimGodsil could be called many things, but “philosopher roofer” is onehandle that should stick. When he’s not fixing roofs for a living,Godsil can be overheard in en,Off the Cuff more
Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff