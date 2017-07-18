Greater Milwaukee Committee
Abele's Dirty Little War Against the Honest Elected Officials
County Executive Chris Abele used his family money to win three elections, and he is now using his family’s money to launch a war against some of Milwaukee’s most respected elected officials. His line of fake news consists of half-truths an... more
Jul 18, 2017 4:19 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 3 Comments
Has Milwaukee Fallen Behind in High-Tech Startups?
For the third straight year, the Milwaukee metro area, which also includes Waukesha and West Allis, is ranked 39th, tied for last place with Pittsburg, in the Kauffman Foundation’s annual startup activity rankings. But, while three years in... more
Jul 18, 2017 4:11 PM Rob Hullum News Features 4 Comments
Speaking Truth to Milwaukee
I can’t help wishing Peter Feigin, the new president of the Milwaukee Bucks, hadn’t scrambled quite so quickly to soften his tone and soothe feelings over his totally frank outsider’s assessment of the racial atmosphere in Milwaukee. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:44 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
Retired County Board Parks Committee Chair Gerry Broderick Speaks Out
The Milwaukee County Parks System is beloved by many, but you could argue that one of its greatest champions is newly retired Milwaukee County Supervisor Gerry Broderick, who headed the county’s parks committee during some of system’s tough... more
Apr 26, 2016 4:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
John Daniels on Milwaukee: ‘Everybody’s Got to Feel Part of the Rising Tide’
Quarles & Brady Chair Emeritus John Daniels, former chair of the Greater Milwaukee Committee, discusses revitalizing Downtown Milwaukee, the Milwaukee streetcar, the proposed sports arena and ways to close the achievement gap in Milwaukee. more
Feb 17, 2015 10:14 PM Louis Fortis News Features 7 Comments
What’s Chris Abele Hiding?
Act 14, transparency, Milwaukee County government, Chris Abele, parkland more
Nov 25, 2014 11:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 23 Comments
Walker’s and Abele’s Radical Plans to Blow Up County Government
Did Scott Walker aim to blow up Milwaukee County government at the same time he was leading it?Last week, a judge released files created on computers seized from more
Aug 12, 2014 4:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
Sheldon Lubar’s Next Target: The Democratically Elected MPS Board
Last Thursday, in a discussion devoted to Milwaukee County government “reforms,” businessman and philanthropist Sheldon Lubar casually dropped a bomb: His next more
May 21, 2014 2:37 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Thoughts On Yesterday’s Election
Was it good for you? The Milwaukee Countysupervisor pay referendum passed by a huge margin. Oh, you thought it could bedefeated? Believe me, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele didn’t invest hisdad’s money in this so that it would fail. No.. more
Apr 2, 2014 4:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
New Money for Milwaukee Visual Artists
The visual arts in Milwaukee are changing dramatically. In 2012, the Milwaukee Art Museum was the juggernaut. With 400,000 annual visitors, total assets of $129 million and operating expenses of more than $15 million, every other entity was... more
Dec 11, 2013 12:37 AM Pegi Christiansen A&E Feature
Issue of the Week: Local Control v. The Inside Job
On Monday, a 14-4 supermajority of the Milwaukee County board overrode County Executive Chris Abele’s veto of their plan to reform county government at a local level. more
May 7, 2013 9:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: DreamBikes Mentors, Volunteers and Youth Staff
The nonprofit DreamBikes focuses on helping youth develop the necessary life skills and work experience needed to become successful adults. With shop locations in Madison (4245 W. Beltline Highway) and their newest one in more
May 7, 2013 9:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Dueling County Reform Proposals Vie for Support
On Monday afternoon, a Milwaukee County Board committee voted 6 to 1 to streamline county government and reduce supervisors’ salaries and budget.The full board is set to vote on the more
Apr 24, 2013 5:37 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Where Abele’s at on the Milwaukee County Board Bill
This week, I wroteabout next Wednesday’s Assembly committee meeting in Madison on state Rep. JoeSanfelippo’s bill to radically weaken the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisorsand grant the Milwaukee County executive new power over .. more
Apr 3, 2013 7:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Community Meetings Reveal Opposition to County Board Downsizing
In its first two listening sessions, the new OUR Milwaukee County initiative drew more than 160 people speaking out about the proposed downsizing and reform of Milwaukee County government. more
Mar 21, 2013 5:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: What Does Abele Want to Hide?
If there was any question about Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s true motivation for trying to downsize the county board, his plans to sell off county assets should answer it. more
Feb 19, 2013 9:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: County Board Downsizing On Hold—For Now
Milwaukeeans are no fools—when they sense that something isn’t right, they will speak out, and that’s exactly what happened following the Abele/Sanfelippo power play. more
Jan 30, 2013 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Is the County Board Downsizing a Done Deal?
Long rumored to be in the works, the draft of a bill to cut the pay and budget of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors was unveiled on Friday at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce more
Jan 15, 2013 11:10 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Nuclear Option
As someone whose first reporting job in Milwaukee was as a backup reporter covering county government under its first county executive, I certainly understand those who harbor a strong desire to destroy the Milwaukee more
Jan 14, 2013 4:17 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: Chris Abele’s power play with his Republican pals
Milwaukee County is a Democratic county. It’s rare for a Republican running statewide to win Milwaukee County and even rarer for a Republican to win a countywide race running as a Republican. To seem more palatable more
Jan 10, 2013 12:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso