Greater Milwaukee Foundation

A collection of Peter Max’s paintings will be displayed in Gallery 505 this month that features some of his most famous works, such as Statue of Liberty, his “Flag" pieces, Umbrella Man and Cosmic Runner. more

May 30, 2017 2:14 PM Visual Arts

The artists selected for the 2016-2017 cycle of the Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowship for Individual Artists are Jesse McLean, Joseph Mougel, Rose Curley, Robin Jebavy and Brooke Thiele. more

Nov 22, 2016 1:40 PM Visual Arts

The Greater Milwaukee Foundation is offering one day of freeaccess to four of the most notable lakefront destinations on Saturday, Oct. 15through their Gifts to the Community program. The four sites open to the public will be: Milwaukee Art.. more

Sep 21, 2016 4:43 PM Around MKE

Dear Ruthie offers tips on how to throw a great holiday party and plugs exciting events including Depeche Mode vs. Duran Duran at Mad Planet, Dec. 26, and Free Week at the Milwaukee County Zoo, Dec. 26- 31. more

Dec 22, 2015 7:46 PM Hear Me Out

Neil Staeck, Flickr CC

Aug 7, 2015 2:23 PM Around MKE

Thinkstock

Summertime inMilwaukee is a festive season. After suffering through the long and oppressivewinter, we emerge like butterflies from cocoons, seeking sun and sociality. Thequestion of transportation remains. Parking is a pain. The bus is a b.. more

Jun 3, 2015 8:48 PM Around MKE

Photo by Rachel Buth

Quarles & Brady Chair Emeritus John Daniels, former chair of the Greater Milwaukee Committee, discusses revitalizing Downtown Milwaukee, the Milwaukee streetcar, the proposed sports arena and ways to close the achievement gap in Milwaukee. more

Feb 17, 2015 10:14 PM News Features 7 Comments

Thinkstock

When an organization turns 100, a much deserved celebratory eventis usually on the horizon. The Greater MilwaukeeFoundation is going above and beyond a one-time party, however, andthanking the community for its support in a more expansive way: .. more

Jan 10, 2015 12:00 AM Around MKE

TheNohl Fellowship exhibition showcases seven emerging and established artists. more

Oct 15, 2014 1:34 PM Visual Arts

In 1996, the Greater Milwaukee Foundation founded the Youth In Service Fund program and due to its enormous success, the nonprofit Lead2Change was founded in more

Mar 28, 2014 12:35 AM Expresso

Bloomin’ Fun: The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) once again pulled off an A-plus event at its recent “MCT in Bloom” gala at the Florentine Opera Center more

Jun 25, 2013 11:46 PM Around MKE

The Grand Avenue Club (GAC) strives to provide adults affected by mental illness with a variety of opportunities to build community and engage in productive educational and work experiences. Painter Colleen Shoop-Kassner more

May 21, 2013 1:55 AM Visual Arts

Tasting Triumph: A beautiful spring day did not deter more than 1,500 hungry and thirsty visitors from attending the Shepherd Express’ first Stein and Dine Beer, Cheese, and Sausage Festival. Guests sipped and more

Apr 29, 2013 4:04 PM Around MKE

Reports are surfacing that even more Republican legislators are now opposing parts of Gov. Scott Walker’s biennial state budget.In addition to rebuffing Walker’s more

Mar 20, 2013 2:13 PM Expresso

Tune In: The fun first anniversary celebration of Riverwest Radio at the Polish Falcon Hall included music by Paul Cebar and Mike Fredrickson and delicious potluck, highlighted by a home-baked cake by the organization’s more

Mar 19, 2013 11:35 PM Around MKE

Top Picks: Nearly 1,200 Shepherd Express fans poured into the InterContinental Milwaukee Hotel’s grand ballroom for the newspaper’s annual Best of Milwaukee celebration. Editor and Publisher Louis Fortis more

Nov 28, 2012 3:37 PM Around MKE

A CRISP Odyssey starts on New Year's Eve at 9pm and goes to 9am the following morning. Drink specials will include $2 PBR, $2 JAMO, $10 Fishbowls, and $20 bottles of Champagne. CRISP will hosting a large lineup of DJs, including: DJ D1, DJ ... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Yeah yeah, as last week I was not able to whip out a full-blown essay for having to run to the doctor’s so’s to have a swatch of moss removed from my right pectoral, spr more

Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

The leftie mixer Drinking Liberally, which invites progressives to meet once a month at the Sugar Maple to discuss politics, tonight welcomes guest Justin Krebs, the author of the book 538 Ways to Live, Work and Play Like a more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

No stranger to one-act plays, the veteran Pink Banana Theatre Company brings eight short programs to the Broadway Theatre Center’s comfortable, cozy Studio Theatre in its production of Sex, Drugs and the American Way , which ends more

Jun 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

