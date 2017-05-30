Greater Milwaukee Foundation
Uncrating Peter Max's Brilliant Career at Gallery 505
A collection of Peter Max’s paintings will be displayed in Gallery 505 this month that features some of his most famous works, such as Statue of Liberty, his “Flag" pieces, Umbrella Man and Cosmic Runner. more
May 30, 2017 2:14 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Five Local Artists Awarded Nohl Fellowships
The artists selected for the 2016-2017 cycle of the Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowship for Individual Artists are Jesse McLean, Joseph Mougel, Rose Curley, Robin Jebavy and Brooke Thiele. more
Nov 22, 2016 1:40 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Four Lakefront Favorites to Open Free One Day Next Month
The Greater Milwaukee Foundation is offering one day of freeaccess to four of the most notable lakefront destinations on Saturday, Oct. 15through their Gifts to the Community program. The four sites open to the public will be: Milwaukee Art.. more
Sep 21, 2016 4:43 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Happy Holidaze!
Dear Ruthie offers tips on how to throw a great holiday party and plugs exciting events including Depeche Mode vs. Duran Duran at Mad Planet, Dec. 26, and Free Week at the Milwaukee County Zoo, Dec. 26- 31. more
Dec 22, 2015 7:46 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Day of Nature Adventures Courtesy of Greater Milwaukee Foundation
Aug 7, 2015 2:23 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Getting Around Milwaukee
Summertime inMilwaukee is a festive season. After suffering through the long and oppressivewinter, we emerge like butterflies from cocoons, seeking sun and sociality. Thequestion of transportation remains. Parking is a pain. The bus is a b.. more
Jun 3, 2015 8:48 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
John Daniels on Milwaukee: ‘Everybody’s Got to Feel Part of the Rising Tide’
Quarles & Brady Chair Emeritus John Daniels, former chair of the Greater Milwaukee Committee, discusses revitalizing Downtown Milwaukee, the Milwaukee streetcar, the proposed sports arena and ways to close the achievement gap in Milwaukee. more
Feb 17, 2015 10:14 PM Louis Fortis News Features 7 Comments
Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Gifts to the Community
When an organization turns 100, a much deserved celebratory eventis usually on the horizon. The Greater MilwaukeeFoundation is going above and beyond a one-time party, however, andthanking the community for its support in a more expansive way: .. more
Jan 10, 2015 12:00 AM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Nohl Fellowship Exhibition
TheNohl Fellowship exhibition showcases seven emerging and established artists. more
Oct 15, 2014 1:34 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Heroes of the Week: Lead2Change Young People and Volunteers
In 1996, the Greater Milwaukee Foundation founded the Youth In Service Fund program and due to its enormous success, the nonprofit Lead2Change was founded in more
Mar 28, 2014 12:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Boris and Doris On the Town
Bloomin’ Fun: The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) once again pulled off an A-plus event at its recent “MCT in Bloom” gala at the Florentine Opera Center more
Jun 25, 2013 11:46 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
A Human Face for Mental Illness
The Grand Avenue Club (GAC) strives to provide adults affected by mental illness with a variety of opportunities to build community and engage in productive educational and work experiences. Painter Colleen Shoop-Kassner more
May 21, 2013 1:55 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Boris and Doris On the Town
Tasting Triumph: A beautiful spring day did not deter more than 1,500 hungry and thirsty visitors from attending the Shepherd Express’ first Stein and Dine Beer, Cheese, and Sausage Festival. Guests sipped and more
Apr 29, 2013 4:04 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Issue of the Week: More GOP Resistance to Walker’s Agenda
Reports are surfacing that even more Republican legislators are now opposing parts of Gov. Scott Walker’s biennial state budget.In addition to rebuffing Walker’s more
Mar 20, 2013 2:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Boris and Doris On the Town
Tune In: The fun first anniversary celebration of Riverwest Radio at the Polish Falcon Hall included music by Paul Cebar and Mike Fredrickson and delicious potluck, highlighted by a home-baked cake by the organization’s more
Mar 19, 2013 11:35 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Top Picks: Nearly 1,200 Shepherd Express fans poured into the InterContinental Milwaukee Hotel’s grand ballroom for the newspaper’s annual Best of Milwaukee celebration. Editor and Publisher Louis Fortis more
Nov 28, 2012 3:37 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
A Crisp Odyssey
A CRISP Odyssey starts on New Year's Eve at 9pm and goes to 9am the following morning. Drink specials will include $2 PBR, $2 JAMO, $10 Fishbowls, and $20 bottles of Champagne. CRISP will hosting a large lineup of DJs, including: DJ D1, DJ ... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Blarney Stoned
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Yeah yeah, as last week I was not able to whip out a full-blown essay for having to run to the doctor’s so’s to have a swatch of moss removed from my right pectoral, spr more
Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Drinking Liberally
The leftie mixer Drinking Liberally, which invites progressives to meet once a month at the Sugar Maple to discuss politics, tonight welcomes guest Justin Krebs, the author of the book 538 Ways to Live, Work and Play Like a more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sex, Drugs and The American Way
No stranger to one-act plays, the veteran Pink Banana Theatre Company brings eight short programs to the Broadway Theatre Center’s comfortable, cozy Studio Theatre in its production of Sex, Drugs and the American Way , which ends more
Jun 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee