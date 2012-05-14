Greatest Hits
R.I.P. Mark Shurilla
Mark Shurilla, a fixture of the Milwaukee music scene whose projects included the punk-era band The Blackholes, the Irish-rock group McTavish and the Buddy Holly tribute band The Greatest Hits, passed away this morning at age 64, his family announ.. more
May 14, 2012 6:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
MPS-Takeover Forum Takes It to the Public
Thursday’sRiverside University High School forum featured MPS takeover supportersB Shepherd ,News Features more
Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Quantum of Criticism
I may have been alone among film critics in calling Quantum of Solace the best Bond ever, but millions of moviegoers were willing to meet my opinion at least half way. Quantum of Solace scored the biggest opening weekend ever for 007. And the jug.. more
Nov 24, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Danny J featuring Mark Shurilla & The Greatest Hits, Larry Lynne
Ah,nostalgia. Longtime Milwaukeemainstay Danny J has gathered some friends to bask in Milwaukee's Soul of Rock& Roll ,CD Reviews more
May 6, 2008 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews