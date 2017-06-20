RSS

Greek Fest

twim_rhcp.jpg.jpe

Peak Milwaukee festival season continues with Greek Fest, Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest and, oh yeah, Summerfest. more

Jun 20, 2017 12:40 AM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_rollingstones.jpg.jpe

The Rolling Stones @ Marcus Amphitheater, June 23

It’s a huge weekend for outdoor festivals as Milwaukee prepares for The Rolling Stones and Summerfest. more

Jun 16, 2015 11:25 PM This Week in Milwaukee

nickcave.jpg.jpe

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Ben Harper, Summerfest and more! more

Jun 18, 2014 6:52 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage19072.jpe

Meat lovers should bring an empty stomach this weekend to the Wisconsin State Fair Park, which will be hosting the city's annual Greek Fest, now in its 47th year, for the fourth time. Gyros, chicken kebabs, baklava, saganaki (flaming... more

Jun 24, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage19068.jpe

Meat lovers should bring an empty stomach this weekend to the Wisconsin State Fair Park, which will be hosting the city's annual Greek Fest, now in its 47th year, for the fourth time. Gyros, chicken kebabs, baklava, saganaki (flaming... more

Jun 23, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage19058.jpe

Meat lovers should bring an empty stomach this weekend to the Wisconsin State Fair Park, which will be hosting the city's annual Greek Fest, now in its 47th year, for the fourth time. Gyros, chicken kebabs, baklava, saganaki (flaming... more

Jun 22, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage19054.jpe

With the help of some enthusiastic praise from celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, Washington, D.C., pop-rock songwriter Eric Hutchinson rebounded from an unproductive stint on Madonna's Maverick Records, which shut down before... more

Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage15255.jpe

Gyros, saganaki, souvlaki, baklava and loukoumades will be among the traditional Greek cuisine available as Milwaukee's Greek Fest celebrates its 46th year this weekend at the Wisconsin State Fair Park. There will also be Greek music and... more

Jun 26, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage15248.jpe

Gyros, saganaki, souvlaki, baklava and loukoumades will be among the traditional Greek cuisine available as Milwaukee's Greek Fest celebrates its 46th year through Sunday this weekend at the Wisconsin State Fair Park. There will also... more

Jun 25, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage15240.jpe

Gyros, saganaki, souvlaki, baklava and loukoumades will be among the traditional Greek cuisine available as Milwaukee's Greek Fest celebrates its 46th year through Sunday this weekend at the Wisconsin State Fair Park... more

Jun 24, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES