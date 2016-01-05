Greek Food
Pete’s is More than a Fruit Market
A refreshing throwback to the supermarkets of decades past, Pete's Fruit Market (1400 S. Union St.) has remained a South Side fixture for more than 20 years by catering to the diverse tastes of the surrounding neighborhood.
Greek (and More) at Thiensville’s Prime Minister
There's nothing like the kind of Greek-owned, family friendly restaurants spread throughout the Midwest. Prime Minister Restaurant (517 N. Main St., Thiensville) distinguishes itself both for the expected Greek specialties and its internati...
Thiensville’s Greek Prime Minister
Greek-American family restaurants are so ubiquitous that little things can make the difference. Thiensville's Prime Minister (517 N. Main St.) distinguishes itself on at least a couple of accounts. The clean, well-lit space is attractive, i...
New Berlin’s PeachTree Offers Something Special For Everyone
A veritable celebration of stocked breadbaskets, free refills and comfort food, The PeachTree Restaurant manages to both meet and exceed diner expectations by serving affordable Greek and American cuisine in a
Tello’s Grille & Café
Downtown Port Washington offers brilliant views of Lake Michigan, a picturesque Main Street with mom-and-pop shops and a variety of eateries. Tello's Grille & Café (200 W. Grand Ave.) is a family owned restaurant nestled in a gorgeous Queen...
West of Istanbul
Tulip (360 E. Erie St.) is the Third Ward's sole full-service Turkish restaurant. It can be busy on weekends but seems under-appreciated throughout the weekdays. The comfortable setting includes sofas in front of an inviting fireplace
Greek Village on the East Side
During the building boom of the last decade, a pizzeria was tucked into the corner of a new condo in the heart of the old East Side. Now, the spot is home to Greek Village Gyros (1888 N. Humboldt Ave.), which serves an array...
