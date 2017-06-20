Greek
Poets of the Bible: From Solomon's Song of Songs to John’s Revelation (W.W. Norton), by Willis Barnstone
In Poets of the Bible: From Solomon’s Song of Songs to John’s Revelation, Willis Barnstone, a poet himself as well as a scholar, hopes to awaken new readers to the literary dimension of scriptures through his own verse translations from the... more
Çiğdem Aslan: A Thousand Cranes
Singing in Greek and Turkish and recording in Athens with an international cast, vocalist Çiğdem Aslan performs songs traditional to the region as well as more recent compositions in comparable styles. A Thousand Cranes covers many lands, s... more
César Galindo Benefit For Skylight
Costumedesigners don’t always get enough credit. It’s easy enough to casually mentionhow nice a particular bit of costuming is in the course of writing a reviewwithout even bothering to mention the name of the person who developed it. Atthe en.. more
'An Iliad’ for All Time
The Iliad is one of the oldest stories still being told. It’s not so much a pillar of world literature as a living trunk that continues to grow branches. The latest offshoot, An Iliad, is the Obie-winning adaptation by Lisa Peterson and Den... more
Cracking the Egyptian Code: The Revolutionary Life of Jean-Francois Champollion (Oxford University Press), by Andrew Robinson
In the 1800s, deciphering hieroglyphics was the great and much-publicized goal of scholarship, much as finding life on Mars is for science in the 2000s. Cracking the Egyptian Code is the fascinating account of the Frenchman who finally deci... more
'Green Shore' Brings to Life Greek Unrest
In 1967, a military coup toppled the Greek government and ushered in a seven-year period of devastating domestic brutality and repression. Author Natalie Bakopoulos recreates one family's experiences during this tumultuous time in The Green... more
Milwaukee-Area Restaurants Reinventing the Fish Fry
Fish fries are a remarkably rigid local tradition. Reluctant to mess with a proven favorite, restaurants take few liberties with their Friday specials, so diners will find essentially the same meal regardless of where they go: fish, rye bre... more
Miley Cyrus @ The Bradley Center, Oct. 10
Striking while the Hannah Montana iron is still hot, Miley Cyrus will return to Milwaukee this fall as part of a 45-stop tour. The 16-year-old Disney pop singer will play the Bradley Center on October 10, with openers Metro Station, a pop band wit.. more
Wilco to Throw First Pitch at Miller Park Tonight
Those who won't be able to catch Wilco at either one of their ultra-sold out concerts at the Pabst Theater tomorrow or Wednesday will have a chance see to the band in a different capacity tonight at Miller Park, where they'll be throwing the first.. more
Short Orders (Dino's Taverna)
ChrisSpheeris’ musical journey began in Milwaukee’s singer-songwriter scenein the ’70s and evolved in the ’80s into new ag,Dining Out more
The Detroit Cobras @ Mad Planet
From their inception, the Detroit Cobras were better than the average soul and R&B cover band. In addition to playing other artists' music, they've performed a public service by digging deep i,Concert Reviews more
Odyssey and Oracle
Anyone who encountered the Lotus Eaters while reading Homer already suspects The Chemical Muse: Drug Use and the Roots of Western Civilization ,Books more
Cafe of the Sun
All of this would be worth a look but not a second visit if the food didn’t taste go Bows Arrows ,Dining Out more
