Green Bay Clown
Adam Krause Brought Us Gags
There are times when I’m almostsure that each one of us is alone in the universe, toiling in chaos, victims ofa big accident. But then an even bigger coincidence comes along, and somethingdeep within the mystery winks at me, and I go on believi.. more
Creepy Clown’s Comeback
Greetings of hello and balloon animals to all you nicepeople! The locals of Green Bay have taken to calling me Gags, but to behonest, I’m not a fan of that name. It’s too unpleasant. So please, call me my realname: Dahmer the Clown. Now, dres.. more
Liberace Revisited at Milwaukee Rep
Liberace is an empress among the queens of gay icons. Yet his talent as entertainer and pianist outranked them all. Liberace did not view himself as a campy performer. His famously glitzy accoutrements were intended only as self-parody.With... more
Nov 23, 2010 12:00 AM Steve Spice Theater 1 Comments
A Night of Bardic Elegy and Protest
Milwaukee poet Jeanie Dean has commemorated the anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s assassination with annual programs of poetry and music since 1988, and she keeps the tradition alive with this program marking the 47th anniversary of the more
Nov 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee