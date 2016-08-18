RSS

Green Bay Clown

clownoligmain.jpg.jpe

There are times when I’m almostsure that each one of us is alone in the universe, toiling in chaos, victims ofa big accident. But then an even bigger coincidence comes along, and somethingdeep within the mystery winks at me, and I go on believi.. more

Aug 18, 2016 9:14 PM Comedy

clownoligmain.jpg.jpe

Greetings of hello and balloon animals to all you nicepeople! The locals of Green Bay have taken to calling me Gags, but to behonest, I’m not a fan of that name. It’s too unpleasant. So please, call me my realname: Dahmer the Clown. Now, dres.. more

Aug 8, 2016 6:11 PM Comedy

Liberace is an empress among the queens of gay icons. Yet his talent as entertainer and pianist outranked them all. Liberace did not view himself as a campy performer. His famously glitzy accoutrements were intended only as self-parody.With... more

Nov 23, 2010 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

blogimage12994.jpe

Milwaukee poet Jeanie Dean has commemorated the anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s assassination with annual programs of poetry and music since 1988, and she keeps the tradition alive with this program marking the 47th anniversary of the more

Nov 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES