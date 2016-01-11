Green Bay
The Packers Advance in Impressive Fashion
Washington’s lackluster defense allowed the offense to get going, and the Packer defense continued to dominate especially considering that offense and special teams put them in several bad situations early on. more
Jan 11, 2016 1:46 PM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
Nobody Brought a Football
Living in a place that cherishesfootball as much as Wisconsin does has given us the secondhand joy of SuperBowl triumph, and that’s nice, but we’ve also had to watch a lot of athletesblundering through local endorsements. From Reggie White rasp.. more
Packers Offseason Round-up
With the Packers preseason getting ready to start in oneweek, now is the perfect time to look back on what the team's colorful characters have been doing in the offseason to prepare for the upcoming season.Aaron Rodgers:Appeared on Jeopardy .. more
Aug 6, 2015 9:01 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Talib Kweli Will Play his First Turner Hall Ballroom Show in July
17 year after releasing his breakthrough debut withMos Def as Black Star, Talib Kweli remains one most visible and active rappersof the conscious rap movement. As is usually the case, the Brooklyn rapper hassome new music in the pipeline for th.. more
Jun 3, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Crunching the New Numbers in the Burke-Walker Race (And More)
Sep 18, 2014 4:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 5 Comments
Missed Scoring Opportunities, Comatose Defense Find Packers Dropping Second Straight
Coming into Sunday’s game, the primary question in Packerland was in regard to how backup Seneca Wallace—who had not started a game since 2011—would fare in his first full game replacing inju,Sports more
Nov 10, 2013 9:53 PM Tyler Maas More Sports
The Seneca Wallace Era Begins Inauspiciously: Packers Come Up Short in Backup Battle
As many predicted prior to Monday night’s Packers and Bears game, the oldest NFL rivalry of all-time was decided by the victor taking advantage of its opponent’s need to resort to a backup quar,Sports more
Nov 5, 2013 8:14 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
MORE GAIN, MORE PAIN
Back on the East Coast, Frank needed details about the Packers’ third straight win. And these days the biggest question about any game doesn’t involve the scoreboard... more
Oct 23, 2013 2:27 PM Frank Clines More Sports
One Storyteller One Musician
Playwright/Actor Doug Vincent's A Day For Grace is an autobiographical story about a man on his journey to become a first-time father. As the due date for his daughter approaches, he considers elements of his past and what they might mean for him.. more
Jun 28, 2013 9:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mystery Girls w/ The Hussy and Trent Fox and the Tenants @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Friday’s Linneman’s lineup was a statewide affair, featuring bands from Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay, all linked by the ubiquitous Bobby Hussy and his label Kind Turkey. And while I had come,Concert Reviews more
Apr 15, 2013 8:47 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
GREEN BAY PACKERS AND THE CAP: IT'LL GIVE YOU FITS
NFL free agency is back, and with it the mind-crushing task of calculating how player moves affect a team's standing under the league's salary cap. Best advice for Packers fans: Don't even try to understand the rules, just more
Mar 12, 2013 10:23 PM Frank Clines More Sports
The Sweet Bye and Bye
Weeks off don't always come at a good time for football teams, but the breaks broke right for the Badgers and Packers. A bye last week gave UW a chance to recover from a painful loss to Michigan State and prepare more
Nov 7, 2012 12:47 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Whew! Now That’s More Like It
Oh, there were dark clouds above Packer Nation last week, with a 2-3 team trying to forget an ugly loss in Indianapolis and facing a huge test against 5-0 Houston. But... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
The Midwestern Charm
If many of Wisconsin's alt country/Americana practitioners skew toward honky-tonk good times and general hilarity, Green Bay's Midwestern Charm brings grim equilibrium on the band’s self-titled debut. Loneliness, regret, angst... more
Oct 14, 2012 2:31 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Not Much to Make Noise About
It looked like a great series when the Brewers' schedule came out last fall: the star-packed Phillies in four games at Miller Park, echoing the 2008 playoffs and perhaps previewing a rematch in October... more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Ringing Down the Curtain
The Olympic marathon has ended for bleary-eyed fans who tried to navigate through hundreds of TV hours. The Observers' viewing was more of a middle-distance jaunt, but that doesn't mean they've run short on commentary... more
Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
It's No Time to Let Driver Waltz Away
Who says the Packers didn't win a championship this year? Last week Donald Driver, with help from Packer Backers around the country, was voted to the title in "Dancing With the Stars." But grabbing the Mirror Ball doesn't mean the belo more
May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Bittersweet, Sure, But Hardly Sour
Call it the Final Five: the hours it took for Wisconsin's agonizing one-point loss to Syracuse, followed by Marquette's cold-shooting exit against Florida. A sudden ending just two steps short of the Final Four always stirs the... more
Mar 29, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Who the Heck, How the Heck, What the Heck
Never mind what happens on the courts of the NCAA Division I basketball tournament. "March Madness" really refers to the mass hysteria known as Bracketology—millions of otherwise reasonable people going nuts trying to figure out what... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Sketch 22 the 8th on the 7th
Having been around long enough to safely be considered a “long-running,” comedy tradition, Patrick Schmitz’s Sketch 22 celebrates it EIGHTH outing this coming January the 7th.The idea is cute . . . not altogether unlike another similar longer-r.. more
Jan 3, 2012 7:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater