Green Bay

Washington’s lackluster defense allowed the offense to get going, and the Packer defense continued to dominate especially considering that offense and special teams put them in several bad situations early on. more

Jan 11, 2016 1:46 PM Green Bay Packers

Living in a place that cherishesfootball as much as Wisconsin does has given us the secondhand joy of SuperBowl triumph, and that’s nice, but we’ve also had to watch a lot of athletesblundering through local endorsements. From Reggie White rasp.. more

Jan 4, 2016 10:04 PM Comedy

With the Packers preseason getting ready to start in oneweek, now is the perfect time to look back on what the team's colorful characters have been doing in the offseason to prepare for the upcoming season.Aaron Rodgers:Appeared on Jeopardy .. more

Aug 6, 2015 9:01 PM Around MKE

17 year after releasing his breakthrough debut withMos Def as Black Star, Talib Kweli remains one most visible and active rappersof the conscious rap movement. As is usually the case, the Brooklyn rapper hassome new music in the pipeline for th.. more

Jun 3, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

Sep 18, 2014 4:44 PM Daily Dose 5 Comments

Coming into Sunday’s game, the primary question in Packerland was in regard to how backup Seneca Wallace—who had not started a game since 2011—would fare in his first full game replacing inju,Sports more

Nov 10, 2013 9:53 PM More Sports

As many predicted prior to Monday night’s Packers and Bears game, the oldest NFL rivalry of all-time was decided by the victor taking advantage of its opponent’s need to resort to a backup quar,Sports more

Nov 5, 2013 8:14 AM More Sports

Back on the East Coast, Frank needed details about the Packers’ third straight win. And these days the biggest question about any game doesn’t involve the scoreboard... more

Oct 23, 2013 2:27 PM More Sports

Playwright/Actor Doug Vincent's A Day For Grace is an autobiographical story about a man on his journey to become a first-time father. As the due date for his daughter approaches, he considers elements of his past and what they might mean for him.. more

Jun 28, 2013 9:00 AM Theater

Friday’s Linneman’s lineup was a statewide affair, featuring bands from Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay, all linked by the ubiquitous Bobby Hussy and his label Kind Turkey. And while I had come,Concert Reviews more

Apr 15, 2013 8:47 AM Concert Reviews

NFL free agency is back, and with it the mind-crushing task of calculating how player moves affect a team's standing under the league's salary cap. Best advice for Packers fans: Don't even try to understand the rules, just more

Mar 12, 2013 10:23 PM More Sports

Weeks off don't always come at a good time for football teams, but the breaks broke right for the Badgers and Packers. A bye last week gave UW a chance to recover from a painful loss to Michigan State and prepare more

Nov 7, 2012 12:47 AM More Sports

Oh, there were dark clouds above Packer Nation last week, with a 2-3 team trying to forget an ugly loss in Indianapolis and facing a huge test against 5-0 Houston. But... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM More Sports

If many of Wisconsin's alt country/Americana practitioners skew toward honky-tonk good times and general hilarity, Green Bay's Midwestern Charm brings grim equilibrium on the band’s self-titled debut. Loneliness, regret, angst... more

Oct 14, 2012 2:31 AM Album Reviews

It looked like a great series when the Brewers' schedule came out last fall: the star-packed Phillies in four games at Miller Park, echoing the 2008 playoffs and perhaps previewing a rematch in October... more

Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

The Olympic marathon has ended for bleary-eyed fans who tried to navigate through hundreds of TV hours. The Observers' viewing was more of a middle-distance jaunt, but that doesn't mean they've run short on commentary... more

Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Who says the Packers didn't win a championship this year? Last week Donald Driver, with help from Packer Backers around the country, was voted to the title in "Dancing With the Stars." But grabbing the Mirror Ball doesn't mean the belo more

May 30, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Call it the Final Five: the hours it took for Wisconsin's agonizing one-point loss to Syracuse, followed by Marquette's cold-shooting exit against Florida. A sudden ending just two steps short of the Final Four always stirs the... more

Mar 29, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Never mind what happens on the courts of the NCAA Division I basketball tournament. "March Madness" really refers to the mass hysteria known as Bracketology—millions of otherwise reasonable people going nuts trying to figure out what... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Having been around long enough to safely be considered a “long-running,” comedy tradition, Patrick Schmitz’s Sketch 22 celebrates it EIGHTH outing this coming January the 7th.The idea is cute . . . not altogether unlike another similar longer-r.. more

Jan 3, 2012 7:13 PM Theater

