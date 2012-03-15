Green Beer
Partying on St. Patrick's Day
Where to go, where to go, on St. Drinking's Day… Patrick's Day? We definitely want to sham-rock it, as the holiday is up there with Halloween, New Year's and Mardi Gras as one of the top party days of the year. And so it goes in Milw more
Mar 15, 2012 12:00 AM Danielle Stevens A&E Feature
Free Hot Flashes with Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Wisconsin has a strange dynamic for creative types. Those born in the general area often leave for some time . . . sometimes leaving for good (Houdini, Willem DaFoe,) sometimes coming back and managing to make a fairly decent living. After bounc.. more
Sep 13, 2010 1:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Celebrating Ireland
Itis our nostalgic claim to Irishness that finds us in a smoky corner baron St. Patrick’s ,Cover Story more
Mar 12, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
Celebrating Ireland
Itis our nostalgic claim to Irishness that finds us in a smoky corner baron St. Patrick’s Day, teetering, green beer in hand, before an aluminumserving tray piled high with lukew,Eat/Drink more
Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
NFL Rule seems wrong
In the closing second of the Detroit Lions/Chicago Bears game yesterday, Calvin Johnson caught what was thought to be a game-winning touchdown pass. Instead, the play was reviewed and because he didn’t have the ball when he stood up, it was ruled .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports