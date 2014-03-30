Green Furniture Design

RSS

The Quasimondo Physical Theatre follows-up a fun and compelling H.P. Lovecraft-inspired show with a tribute to manned deep-space exploration. As with that production, Bottle 99 is an all-new work, so it's best to go with the promotional copy they'.. more

Mar 30, 2014 3:39 PM Theater

Though they've got nothing on genre standard bearers My Bloody Valentine in this regard, Milwaukee's go-to shoegaze band Brief Candles know a thing or two about taking their time. The group made fans wait a whole five years between their debut LP .. more

Oct 9, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

Rockabilly Girl Productions rolls through this weekend with a breezy ecstatic fugue of a variety show with a tangy tropical feel as it presents the Blue Hawaii Spectacular at the Next Act Theatre space.  At 90 minutes including an intermission, .. more

Sep 14, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly grumble fest with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we commemorate Matt's least favorite non-event of the year: the release of Beloit College's annua.. more

Aug 22, 2013 4:40 PM On Music

This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we learned that Milwaukee has a flag—and not just any flag, but possibly the greatest flag I have.. more

Aug 8, 2013 3:30 PM On Music

Dog owners will be able to unleash their dogs at aplanned Bay View off-leash dog exercise area (DEA) at EastLincoln Avenue and South Bay Street. DEAs allow dog owners to give their dogs a chance to run around,socialize with other dogs, and inte.. more

Jul 18, 2013 3:00 PM Around MKE

 Some of Frank Zappa's music on the 1974 TVconcert special, "A Token of his Extreme" (out on DVD), picks up onMiles Davis' Bitches Brew jazz-rock fusion breakthrough. Except: Davis knewabout rock and Zappa knew how to rock. Looked at an.. more

Jun 9, 2013 12:28 PM I Hate Hollywood

Macklemore, the formerly underground rapper who shot to the top of the charts and frat-house playlists alike with his inescapable novelty hit "Thrift Shop," will play a free show at the Turner Hall Ballroom Sunday, May 12 with his producing partne.. more

Apr 29, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

Rarely does a major art exhibition invite viewers to “please touch” the items on display. But accessibility plays a significant role in the recently opened exhibit titled “Green Furniture Design” at the Milwaukee Art Museum. more

Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 5, 2010 7:44 PM Health & Wellness

Jan 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jan 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Anyone who wished for a white Christmas must be feeling a little salty right now, but if it’s dry and quiet enough this evening, take a drive downtown to see the city’s dazzling Holiday Lights D,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

