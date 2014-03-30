Green Furniture Design
Science Fiction Ballet with the Quasimondo
The Quasimondo Physical Theatre follows-up a fun and compelling H.P. Lovecraft-inspired show with a tribute to manned deep-space exploration. As with that production, Bottle 99 is an all-new work, so it's best to go with the promotional copy they'.. more
Mar 30, 2014 3:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Stream Brief Candles' 'Newhouse' EP Ahead of This Weekend's Release Show
Though they've got nothing on genre standard bearers My Bloody Valentine in this regard, Milwaukee's go-to shoegaze band Brief Candles know a thing or two about taking their time. The group made fans wait a whole five years between their debut LP .. more
Oct 9, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Blue Hawaii--A LOT of entertainment in 90 minutes
Rockabilly Girl Productions rolls through this weekend with a breezy ecstatic fugue of a variety show with a tangy tropical feel as it presents the Blue Hawaii Spectacular at the Next Act Theatre space. At 90 minutes including an intermission, .. more
Sep 14, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Beloit Mindset List, The BuzzFeed Mentality and an Updated Boulder Pledge
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly grumble fest with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we commemorate Matt's least favorite non-event of the year: the release of Beloit College's annua.. more
Aug 22, 2013 4:40 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Defending the Flag, and Tisking Crotchety Journos
This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we learned that Milwaukee has a flag—and not just any flag, but possibly the greatest flag I have.. more
Aug 8, 2013 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee County Parks Break Ground on a Bay View Dog Park
Dog owners will be able to unleash their dogs at aplanned Bay View off-leash dog exercise area (DEA) at EastLincoln Avenue and South Bay Street. DEAs allow dog owners to give their dogs a chance to run around,socialize with other dogs, and inte.. more
Jul 18, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Extreme Zappa
Some of Frank Zappa's music on the 1974 TVconcert special, "A Token of his Extreme" (out on DVD), picks up onMiles Davis' Bitches Brew jazz-rock fusion breakthrough. Except: Davis knewabout rock and Zappa knew how to rock. Looked at an.. more
Jun 9, 2013 12:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Are Playing a Free Turner Hall Ballroom Show
Macklemore, the formerly underground rapper who shot to the top of the charts and frat-house playlists alike with his inescapable novelty hit "Thrift Shop," will play a free show at the Turner Hall Ballroom Sunday, May 12 with his producing partne.. more
Apr 29, 2013 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Green Furniture Design
Rarely does a major art exhibition invite viewers to “please touch” the items on display. But accessibility plays a significant role in the recently opened exhibit titled “Green Furniture Design” at the Milwaukee Art Museum. more
Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Eco-Friendly Furniture
Mar 5, 2010 7:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Jan 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jan 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dec 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Holiday Lights Display
Anyone who wished for a white Christmas must be feeling a little salty right now, but if it’s dry and quiet enough this evening, take a drive downtown to see the city’s dazzling Holiday Lights D,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments