The Green Gallery East
Shoreline Picnic Builds Community in Shadow of Sculpture
Life imitates art for the Shoreline Picnic hosted by Sculpture Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 9, at O’Donnell Park (910 E. Michigan St.). At 3 p.m. the merriment moves to the Green Gallery East (1500 N. Farwell Ave.) for musical performances ... more
Sep 5, 2017 2:31 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Delights of Tyson Reeder’s ‘TV Dinner’
Tyson Reeder’s paintbrush is often tipped with wit and irony in his solo show at Green Gallery East, “TV Dinner.” more
Oct 6, 2015 6:49 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Green Gallery East Displays Perseverance
Sadly, Green Gallery West didn’t survive the July fire that engulfed a building on Riverwest’s Center Street. Fortunately, however, artist and owner John Riepenhoff quietly perseveres at Green Gallery East more
Nov 6, 2012 1:30 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
"Arts at the Center" Funds Center Street Artists
Sep 1, 2012 3:56 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Green Gallery East Plays "Three Card Monte"
Producing and exhibiting art is an economic gamble. What will the viewer appreciate and connect with intellectually or emotionally? Perhaps enough to lay a credit card across the counter and purchase a given artwork? Green Gallery East pres... more
Apr 4, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
