Greendale Community Theatre
Life, Love and Luck in Greendale Community Theatre's 'If/Then'
This month, Greendale Community Theatre presents If/Then, a contemporary musical about a woman on two different life paths. more
Jul 25, 2017 3:19 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: July 20-26, 2017
Milwaukee Musaik’s Philomusica Quartet performs al fresco at SummerStage in Delafield, the Sadarabad Dancers perform at Armenian Fest, If/Then is performed by Greendale Community Theatre in Henry Ross Auditorium of Greendale High School, an... more
Jul 18, 2017 2:10 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Auditions for Jesus Christ (Superstar)
It’s odd to think that one of the most enduring contributions to musical theatre to come out of the ’70s would have been originally conceived as a concept album and only later turned into a full-blown stage production. Since its debut in ’71, th.. more
Oct 23, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Greendale’s ‘Little Mermaid’
Greendale Community Theatre offers an emotionally resonant staging of Alan Menken’s The Little Mermaid. more
Jul 26, 2016 2:31 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for Little Mermaid
As one Mermaid closes, another prepares to audition. And so it goes...the circle of life...(wait, no: that’s a different one.) As The NewTheatre on Main closes its staging of The Little Mermaid Jr., a production of the full musical prepares to mak.. more
Mar 14, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions For The Wedding Singer
Early next year Greendale Community Theatre will be bringing to the stage a 9-year-old musical adaptation of a film from the ’90s that was set in the ’80s. The romantic comedy about a guy who sings at weddings had originally been written .. more
Aug 7, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Greendale Community Theatre’s Historical Drama
Greendale Community Theatre stages an intricate gaze into the heart of human hate with its production of the Uhry and Brown musical Parade. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:59 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theater Happenings
July welcomes new productions from Greendale Community Theatre, The Off-Book Players and Third Avenue Playhouse. more
Jul 21, 2015 10:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Darkly Dramatic Parade Starts Next Week With GCT
Stephen Sondheim was approached to write the music for Parade the Musical. One can scarcely blame him. It’s not exactly easy material to work with. Based on actual events, the musical tells the story of a Jewish factory owner who was conv.. more
Jul 16, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Spring Awakening In The Shadows With GCT
My favorite song in Spring Awakening began to wash over the stage at the Greendale High School Auditorium. There was a pop rock beat and there’s frustration and there’s adolescent singing about the bitch of living. The cast of the Greendale Commun.. more
Jan 14, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Premiere of Cole Porter Classic
The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts welcomes Anything Goes Jan. 6-11. The eight-time award-winning musical Spring Awakening will be performed at the Greendale Community Theatre Jan. 8-17. more
Dec 31, 2014 11:28 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Spring Awakening Next Month at the Greendale Community Theatre
It would probably be a bit misleading to say that Spring Awakening is a musical for people who hate musicals. That being said, I don ’t particularly like musicals and I do particularly like Spring Awakening . The coming of age musical set in a tim.. more
Dec 6, 2014 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Legally Blonde in Greendale
Nextmonth, Greendale Community Theatre opens its production of the popularmusical Legally Blonde. Last year’s production of LesMiserables set an attendance record for GCT. This year, they are shiftingover to something much more lighthearted in.. more
Jun 9, 2014 10:03 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Musical Domestic Madness in Greendale
Greendale Community Theatre delves into modern suburban middle-class drama as it presents the contemporary musical Next To Normal. Under the direction of Brian Bzdawka, the cast renders a very believable family dynamic. more
Jan 18, 2013 1:44 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The 2012 Theater Year in Review
This year was a remarkably diverse time for theater in Milwaukee. As new companies arose, others became more established and still others continued to define themselves in ways that kept things evolving in a refreshing way. more
Dec 18, 2012 10:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff A&E Feature
Greendale's Cast Shines in 'Aida'
Elton John and Tim Rice's musical Aida receives a glossy staging this month in a solid production at Greendale Community Theatre. Erica Brown summons depth in the title role of an Ethiopian princess who must serve as a slave in Egypt. Jame... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Aida' Comes to Greendale Community Theatre
Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, based on the original opera by Giuseppe Verdi, has met with tremendous success since its debut in 2000. The story of love and politics in ancient Egypt is... more
Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Talking About Dogs
Holly Hughes' artistic trajectory is a bit difficult to chart. Best known for her connection to work that caused conservative types to question the National Endowment for the Arts, Hughes has been recognized for performance art that is deep... more
Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Buffoonery Musical with the GCT
I can't express how gratifying it is to know that local comedy continues to poke its satirical claws into the contemporary musical. The Improvised Musical continues to run its monthly course at Comedy Sportz. (The latest stagings are slated for Ap.. more
Apr 10, 2012 3:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for AIDA
Greendale Community Theatre is one of those inadvertent secrets of local theatre. Yes, the Greendale High School Auditorium gets quite a few people in for their shows, but many of these productions are remarkably polished projects, some of which.. more
Mar 24, 2012 10:38 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater