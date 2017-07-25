RSS

Greendale Community Theatre

This month, Greendale Community Theatre presents If/Then, a contemporary musical about a woman on two different life paths. more

Jul 25, 2017 3:19 PM Theater

Milwaukee Musaik’s Philomusica Quartet performs al fresco at SummerStage in Delafield, the Sadarabad Dancers perform at Armenian Fest, If/Then is performed by Greendale Community Theatre in Henry Ross Auditorium of Greendale High School, an... more

Jul 18, 2017 2:10 PM Performing Arts Weekly

It’s odd to think that one of the most enduring contributions to musical theatre to come out of the ’70s would have been originally conceived as a concept album and only later turned into a full-blown stage production. Since its debut in ’71, th.. more

Oct 23, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Greendale Community Theatre offers an emotionally resonant staging of Alan Menken’s The Little Mermaid. more

Jul 26, 2016 2:31 PM Theater

As one Mermaid closes, another prepares to audition. And so it goes...the circle of life...(wait, no: that’s a different one.) As The NewTheatre on Main closes its staging of The Little Mermaid Jr., a production of the full musical prepares to mak.. more

Mar 14, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Early next year Greendale Community Theatre will be bringing to the stage a 9-year-old musical adaptation of a film from the ’90s  that was set in the ’80s. The romantic comedy about a guy who sings at weddings had originally been written .. more

Aug 7, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Greendale Community Theatre stages an intricate gaze into the heart of human hate with its production of the Uhry and Brown musical Parade. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:59 PM Theater

July welcomes new productions from Greendale Community Theatre, The Off-Book Players and Third Avenue Playhouse. more

Jul 21, 2015 10:43 PM Theater

Stephen Sondheim was approached to write the music for Parade the Musical. One can scarcely blame him. It’s not exactly easy material to work with. Based on actual events, the musical tells the story of a Jewish factory owner who was conv.. more

Jul 16, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

My favorite song in Spring Awakening began to wash over the stage at the Greendale High School Auditorium. There was a pop rock beat and there’s frustration and there’s adolescent singing about the bitch of living. The cast of the Greendale Commun.. more

Jan 14, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts welcomes Anything Goes Jan. 6-11. The eight-time award-winning musical Spring Awakening will be performed at the Greendale Community Theatre Jan. 8-17. more

Dec 31, 2014 11:28 AM Theater

Greendale Community Theatre

It would probably be a bit misleading to say that Spring Awakening is a musical for people who hate musicals. That being said, I don ’t particularly like musicals and I do particularly like Spring Awakening . The coming of age musical set in a tim.. more

Dec 6, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

Nextmonth, Greendale Community Theatre opens its production of the popularmusical Legally Blonde. Last year’s production of LesMiserables set an attendance record for GCT. This year, they are shiftingover to something much more lighthearted in.. more

Jun 9, 2014 10:03 AM Theater

Greendale Community Theatre delves into modern suburban middle-class drama as it presents the contemporary musical Next To Normal. Under the direction of Brian Bzdawka, the cast renders a very believable family dynamic. more

Jan 18, 2013 1:44 PM Theater

This year was a remarkably diverse time for theater in Milwaukee. As new companies arose, others became more established and still others continued to define themselves in ways that kept things evolving in a refreshing way. more

Dec 18, 2012 10:20 PM A&E Feature

Elton John and Tim Rice's musical Aida receives a glossy staging this month in a solid production at Greendale Community Theatre. Erica Brown summons depth in the title role of an Ethiopian princess who must serve as a slave in Egypt. Jame... more

Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, based on the original opera by Giuseppe Verdi, has met with tremendous success since its debut in 2000. The story of love and politics in ancient Egypt is... more

Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Holly Hughes' artistic trajectory is a bit difficult to chart. Best known for her connection to work that caused conservative types to question the National Endowment for the Arts, Hughes has been recognized for performance art that is deep... more

Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

I can't express how gratifying it is to know that local comedy continues to poke its satirical claws into the contemporary musical. The Improvised Musical continues to run its monthly course at Comedy Sportz. (The latest stagings are slated for Ap.. more

Apr 10, 2012 3:45 PM Theater

Greendale Community Theatre is one of those inadvertent secrets of local theatre. Yes, the Greendale High School Auditorium gets quite a few people in for their shows, but many of these productions are remarkably polished projects, some of which.. more

Mar 24, 2012 10:38 AM Theater

