Greendale High School

Brett Ryback is a Muskego native, professional actor, writer and composer, raised in the Milwaukee theater scene. He is an award-winning creator of nine full-length musicals and travels around the country performing and developing new work. more

Jan 6, 2017 1:37 PM Off the Cuff

Nov 4, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

In the heart of Greendale, Drilling’s Panther Pub & and Eatery welcomes diners and beer lovers with a pleasant blend of hospitality and nostalgia. This family-owned and more

Oct 9, 2013 5:36 PM Dining Preview

Though it lies in the city of Milwaukee, T.J. Aliota’s is easier to reach from Whitefish Bay (261 E. Hampton Road, at the intersection of Hampton and Santa Monica in a small strip mall). Half of the place is a popular bar, while the other h... more

Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

