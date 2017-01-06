Greendale High School
Inspired by Milwaukee
Brett Ryback is a Muskego native, professional actor, writer and composer, raised in the Milwaukee theater scene. He is an award-winning creator of nine full-length musicals and travels around the country performing and developing new work. more
Jan 6, 2017 1:37 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Off the Cuff
A High School Production of Ionesco’s Rhinoceros
Nov 4, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Drilling’s Panther Pub serves food and hospitality
In the heart of Greendale, Drilling’s Panther Pub & and Eatery welcomes diners and beer lovers with a pleasant blend of hospitality and nostalgia. This family-owned and more
Oct 9, 2013 5:36 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
T.J. Aliota’s Decadent Burger
Though it lies in the city of Milwaukee, T.J. Aliota’s is easier to reach from Whitefish Bay (261 E. Hampton Road, at the intersection of Hampton and Santa Monica in a small strip mall). Half of the place is a popular bar, while the other h... more
Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview