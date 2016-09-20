RSS

Greendale

“If this is what an officer did during a role play, what are they like on the street?” wondered Mary Neubauer, who was injured during a crisis intervention training session in West Allis. more

Sep 20, 2016 4:24 PM News Features 2 Comments

Spring Awakening isprobably one of the only musicals I have ever really loved. The coming-of-agetale has a style about it that feels distinct and distinctly fresh. There’sreal anger and passion coming in through the edges of this story of love,.. more

Aug 4, 2014 9:40 AM Theater

Private security guards asked an estimated 100 protesters—and the media—to leave Greendale’s Southridge Mall property on Saturday afternoon as they protested the more

Apr 22, 2014 9:46 PM News Features

Jake's Deli is continuing to expand. Last winter, the iconic Jewish deli opened a new location in the Grand Avenue Mall and a stand in the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Now it will be easier for south-siders to get their corned beef and pastrami fixe.. more

Jan 2, 2014 3:00 PM Around MKE

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, voters in Assembly District 82 have the opportunity to cast a ballot for a highly qualified and effective candidate—Greendale Village President John Hermes—in a special more

Dec 11, 2013 3:38 AM News Features

Yet again anothercontroversial Republican bill is flying through the Legislature at warp speed.Last Friday, before theMemorial Day vacation, Greendale Rep. Jeff Stone began circulating his omnibusvoter suppression bill, which, among other thi.. more

May 31, 2013 7:40 PM Daily Dose

Among the most heated exchanges in the eight hours of public testimony on Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed state budget last Thursday was over the item removing residency requirements for public employees statewide more

Apr 10, 2013 1:10 AM News Features

greendale.jpg.jpe

New houses in Greendale (1939, Wisconsin Historical Society)

Combining city and nature—affordable homes, ample parks and gardens, schools and commercial centers within walking distance—was the idea for Greendale, Wis. A community planned by the government during... more

Sep 20, 2012 2:37 PM Around MKE

With his new “folk music” album Americana, a documentary film going into theaters this summer titled Journeys and his memoirs forthcoming this fall, it is impossible to dispute the prodigious artistry of Neil Young. Separating Young from..... more

Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Gov. Scott Walker, the son of a minister who believes his current political troubles are part of “God's plan” for him, spent part of his Good Friday quietly signing four pieces of legislation that show no compassion for Wisconsin women, ... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 9 Comments

<p> The Nixon Administration broke diplomatic relations with Sweden in 1972 after its prime minister denounced the human cost of U.S. air raids over Vietnam. <em>TV Guide</em>, published by Nixon's patron Walter Annenberg, ran a cover story conde.. more

Jan 6, 2012 2:09 PM I Hate Hollywood

Senegal native Oumar Sagna offers a more ambitious, large-scale variation of the classic, heartwarming “immigrant works hard in America to send money back home to his family” narrative: He regularly organizes fund-raisers to send money back more

Feb 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For the 11th year Milwaukee’s downtown will be lit up this December by thousands of lights as part of the city’s annual holiday display, which includes dozens of light-animated characters and lit rooflines and wreaths distrusted along Wisco... more

Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Greendaleresidents have long been familiar with the name Ricardo’s—and thespecialty thin-crust pizza it’s been serving for 40 years. In 2006, asecond location opened, this time on a ,Dining Out more

Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

One of my all-time favorite You Tube's - a history of awful draft picks by the New York Jets more

Apr 25, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

ASA candidate Annie Woodward may want to proofread her campaign finance forms, because it appears that some information is missing. The latest form, dated March 29 and signed by Feisal J. Salahadyn, shows that she took in $3,140 during th.. more

Mar 30, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Republican Congressman Paul Ryan may feel that his southern Wisconsin district is safe. Shepherd’s ,News Features more

Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

The leafy suburb of Greendale is one of the most distinctive communities in the Milwaukee Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.expressmilwaukee.com. ,News Features more

Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 7 Comments

