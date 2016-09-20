Greendale
Mental Health Crisis Training for Police Officers Questioned
“If this is what an officer did during a role play, what are they like on the street?” wondered Mary Neubauer, who was injured during a crisis intervention training session in West Allis. more
Sep 20, 2016 4:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Auditions for Spring Awakening
Spring Awakening isprobably one of the only musicals I have ever really loved. The coming-of-agetale has a style about it that feels distinct and distinctly fresh. There’sreal anger and passion coming in through the edges of this story of love,.. more
Aug 4, 2014 9:40 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Southridge Boots Bus Stop Protesters from Site
Private security guards asked an estimated 100 protesters—and the media—to leave Greendale’s Southridge Mall property on Saturday afternoon as they protested the more
Apr 22, 2014 9:46 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Jake's Deli Comes To Southridge Mall
Jake's Deli is continuing to expand. Last winter, the iconic Jewish deli opened a new location in the Grand Avenue Mall and a stand in the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Now it will be easier for south-siders to get their corned beef and pastrami fixe.. more
Jan 2, 2014 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Endorsement: Vote for John Hermes on Dec. 17
On Tuesday, Dec. 17, voters in Assembly District 82 have the opportunity to cast a ballot for a highly qualified and effective candidate—Greendale Village President John Hermes—in a special more
Dec 11, 2013 3:38 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Rep. Mandela Barnes on Jeff Stone’s Voter Suppression Bill: ‘Like a Civil War Reenactment’
Yet again anothercontroversial Republican bill is flying through the Legislature at warp speed.Last Friday, before theMemorial Day vacation, Greendale Rep. Jeff Stone began circulating his omnibusvoter suppression bill, which, among other thi.. more
May 31, 2013 7:40 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Residency Rules Stir Up Controversy at Greendale Budget Hearing
Among the most heated exchanges in the eight hours of public testimony on Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed state budget last Thursday was over the item removing residency requirements for public employees statewide more
Apr 10, 2013 1:10 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Greendale: A Planned Community in the Great Depression
Combining city and nature—affordable homes, ample parks and gardens, schools and commercial centers within walking distance—was the idea for Greendale, Wis. A community planned by the government during... more
Sep 20, 2012 2:37 PM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
Frequently Asked Questions About Neil Young
With his new “folk music” album Americana, a documentary film going into theaters this summer titled Journeys and his memoirs forthcoming this fall, it is impossible to dispute the prodigious artistry of Neil Young. Separating Young from..... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Issue of the Week: Helping Working Women Helps Us All
Gov. Scott Walker, the son of a minister who believes his current political troubles are part of “God's plan” for him, spent part of his Good Friday quietly signing four pieces of legislation that show no compassion for Wisconsin women, ... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 9 Comments
Black, Beautiful and Swedish
<p> The Nixon Administration broke diplomatic relations with Sweden in 1972 after its prime minister denounced the human cost of U.S. air raids over Vietnam. <em>TV Guide</em>, published by Nixon's patron Walter Annenberg, ran a cover story conde.. more
Jan 6, 2012 2:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Sindoolaa
Senegal native Oumar Sagna offers a more ambitious, large-scale variation of the classic, heartwarming “immigrant works hard in America to send money back home to his family” narrative: He regularly organizes fund-raisers to send money back more
Feb 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Holiday Lights
For the 11th year Milwaukee’s downtown will be lit up this December by thousands of lights as part of the city’s annual holiday display, which includes dozens of light-animated characters and lit rooflines and wreaths distrusted along Wisco... more
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Riverfront Pizzeria’s Good Times, Good Pizza
Greendaleresidents have long been familiar with the name Ricardo’s—and thespecialty thin-crust pizza it’s been serving for 40 years. In 2006, asecond location opened, this time on a ,Dining Out more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
In honor of the draft
One of my all-time favorite You Tube's - a history of awful draft picks by the New York Jets more
Apr 25, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
ASA Candidate Annie Woodward Files Finance Forms
ASA candidate Annie Woodward may want to proofread her campaign finance forms, because it appears that some information is missing. The latest form, dated March 29 and signed by Feisal J. Salahadyn, shows that she took in $3,140 during th.. more
Mar 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Democrats Challenge Ryan’s Congressional Seat
Republican Congressman Paul Ryan may feel that his southern Wisconsin district is safe. Shepherd’s ,News Features more
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
The Greendale Blueprint
The leafy suburb of Greendale is one of the most distinctive communities in the Milwaukee Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.expressmilwaukee.com. ,News Features more
Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Christopher Miller News Features 7 Comments