RSS

Greenfield Park

lagoon.jpg.jpe

Sometimesyou don't have to travel far to discover an oasis within the midst of yourcity. Greenfield Park, one of Milwaukee County's finest, is one suchdestination. It contains a leg of the famous Oak Leaf Trail, and many a bikerand hiker can e.. more

Mar 24, 2016 2:50 PM Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments

hubbard park beer garden.jpg.jpe

It may be hard to imagine sitting outside with a beer inhand during this Wisconsin winter weather, but Milwaukee’s Traveling BeerGarden just announced their 2016 tour schedule to help you imagine a warmerplace.With two cons.. more

Jan 29, 2016 8:40 PM Around MKE

Pickingseason for apples is end of August until the end of October. (PYOP)Pumpkins should be ripe the first weeks of September. Call first forpumpkin readiness. Freepetting zoo. Corn maze ($) , kids' corral play area ($), mini-trainride a,... more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Spanish Flair: Red, white and black decor and dozens of candelabras at the Wisconsin Club set the tone for “A Taste of Spain,” a benefit for the Friends of the Haggerty Museum of Art. Coconut flan, gazpacho shooters, tapas, Spanish wines an... more

Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES