Mental Health Crisis Training for Police Officers Questioned
“If this is what an officer did during a role play, what are they like on the street?” wondered Mary Neubauer, who was injured during a crisis intervention training session in West Allis. more
Sep 20, 2016 4:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
The Somehow Under-The-Radar Benno's
Benno's is a sleeper of a beer bar on Greenfield Ave. inWest Allis. If you're a beer lover, you may have heard of it or even beenthere, but I find most people aren't familiar with it, even though it's beenaround since 1980.The big draw is th.. more
Jun 19, 2015 2:49 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
County Parks Director Apologizes for Keeping Supervisors in the Dark about Kulwicki Park Lease
Well, that was uncomfortable.Milwaukee County ParksDirector John Dargle got an earful in yesterday’s meeting of the Parks, Energyand Environment Committee for his lack of transparency about an in-the-workslease with Greenfield for Kulwicki Pa.. more
Dec 10, 2014 10:08 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Brass Tap Features 80 Tap Beers
The Brass Tap, a franchise out of Florida, will be opening its firstWisconsin location at 7808 W. Layton in Greenfield, with a soft opening plannedfor mid-December. The main focus of the space will be the bar featuring 80taps, including 30-40 l.. more
Dec 4, 2014 4:06 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
What’s Chris Abele Hiding?
Act 14, transparency, Milwaukee County government, Chris Abele, parkland more
Nov 25, 2014 11:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 23 Comments
‘Refugee Families in Milwaukee’
Portraiture captures moments in time, immortalizing people, places and eras. Subjects may vanish instants after an image dries or a camera clicks, but the moment remains. Within this framework John Ruebartsch and Sally Kuzma present “Here, ... more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
News of the Weird
Briton Robert Dee, feeling humiliated at being called the "world's worst tennis pro" by London's Daily Telegraph (and other news organizations), sued the newspaper for libel last year. After taking testimony in February 2010, the judge toss... more
May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
The Lynden Sculpture Garden Reveals the Art of Harry and Peg Bradley
Harry and Peg Bradley’s private world opens to Milwaukee with great celebration on May 30. Their personal retreat and 40 acre sculpture gallery renamed the Lynden Sculpture Garden will be permanently available to the public on Wednesdays, f... more
May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
In honor of the draft
One of my all-time favorite You Tube's - a history of awful draft picks by the New York Jets more
Apr 25, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Democrats Challenge Ryan’s Congressional Seat
Republican Congressman Paul Ryan may feel that his southern Wisconsin district is safe. Shepherd’s ,News Features more
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Candidates Getting Real About County Finances
Milwaukee County’s tight financesare the underlying theme of the campaign for count Shepherd Express ,News Features more
Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features