Greenwich Village

Nostalgia for pre-Beatles youth culture was a consistent theme through 1970s pop culture. In movie terms, what resulted was a batch of one-note forgettables and a pair of superb films,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Apr 18, 2017 3:34 PM Home Movies

As the author of Positively 4th Street and The Ten-Cent Plague, David Hajdu has become one of the most interesting, thought-inducing commentators on popular culture. His latest, Love for Sale, is a highly personal look back at pop music fro... more

Dec 13, 2016 4:14 PM Books

Folksinger Llewyn Davis leans into the dim spotlight shining down onto the stage, playing guitar with homespun eloquence, eyes closed as he sings a ballad that was old before he was born. Llewyn (Oscar Isaac), a modestly popular performer i... more

Dec 15, 2013 7:29 PM Film Reviews

<p> In our wired and socially networked world, it's important to remember the potential of people concentrated in a single neighborhood defined geographically in brick and concrete. <em>Legends of Folk: The Village Scene</em> (out on DVD) documen.. more

Apr 9, 2012 6:39 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Talking Heads' first recording was titled “Love Goes to Building on Fire,” and although Will Hermes never does explicate the title of his intriguing history Love Goes to Buildings on Fire: Five Years in New York That Changed Music Fo... more

Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM Books 1 Comments

Sublette’s newest book may be a bit of a letdown foranyone expecting more of the sa Cuba and Its Music ,Books more

Sep 28, 2009 12:00 AM Books

