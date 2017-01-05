Greg Bach
Standups Greg Bach and J. Tyler Menz: The Visitor and The Aficiona-D’oh! of Milwaukee's 'Simpsons' Podcast
Jan 5, 2017 7:41 PM Nick Olig Around MKE
Appetite at the Power Plant
Nov 23, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Grand Comedy Hour on Friday
As always, comedy continues. It’s nice to know that on a week so impossibly bursting at the seams with holiday show openings. there’s still comedy. Good, old standard stage comedy that may or may not necessarily have anything to do with the holida.. more
Dec 1, 2014 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Recap: W. Kamau Bell Offered Fearless Commentary to an Intimate Crowd
if the crowd was small Sunday night, W. Kamau Bell killed it just the same. more
Nov 17, 2014 10:28 AM Thomas Michalski Comedy 4 Comments
A Big Hello to Turf
Earlier this month, Greg Bach and Michele Kiewig announced a brand new Milwaukee theatre project: Turf Theatre.A collaboration of students and instructors, Turf offers workshop space for creative types at ComedySportz. From the press release, c.. more
Apr 25, 2011 10:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Evan Christian
Evan Christian’s commitment to mastering the flamenco guitar is so great that he moved to Spain to study the craft. That’s not to say that his playing is completely grounded in tradition, though. In the studio, he pairs his flamenco more
Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Frogs: A Chorus of Colors
“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more
Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mucca Pazza w/ John the Savage and DJ Marcus Garvey
From their political beginnings as the 80-piece group the All-American Anti-War Marching Band, Mucca Pazza has evolved into the biggest party act in the Midwest, playing sets that unfold as full-fledged halftime shows. The ensemble, now pru... more
May 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Grizzly Bear w/ Here We Go Magic
Recalling, almost, the chorus of accolades and dropped jaws that greeted Animal Collective’s Merriweather Post Pavilion this January, Grizzly Bear released their latest album, Veckatimest, to nearly unanimous cries of greatness last mo,Toda... more
Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments