RSS

Greg Koch Band

cds.jpg.jpe

Recent years have been busy ones for the Milwaukee music scene, as local artists have landed major tours, signed to prominent labels and flirted with national more

Dec 11, 2013 1:53 AM Music Feature

sherlycrow.jpg.jpe

Radio Milwaukee 88Nine has plenty to celebrate at this year’s sixth annual Radio Milwaukee Music Awards. Earlier this year the station moved operations to an extravagant new studio complex and more

Dec 4, 2013 12:35 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Masterful guitarist Greg Koch will be the first to admit that he's not a traditional bluesman, but rather a musician who plays rock steeped in blues, jazz and other influences. After storming the local scene with his band the Tone Controls,... more

Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2011

SOCIAL UPDATES