Greg Koch
The Funky Organ Sounds of the Koch Marshall Trio
Along with organist Toby Lee Marshall and his son Dylan Koch, guitarist Greg Koch keeps things joyful and groove-oriented in his new trio. more
Sep 5, 2017 3:04 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Brewers Opening Day 2015
"Optimistic" was the word to describe the fans, players and front office of the Brewers on Opening Day...until the gamestarted. How quickly the enthusiasmfaded. After Charlie Blackmon of theRockies flied out to Kris Davis in leftfield to lead .. more
Apr 7, 2015 5:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments
Sufjan Stevens Will Play the Riverside in April
After confounding some listeners with his heavily electronic 2010 album The Age of Adz , Sufjan Stevens returned to his folk roots for his upcoming latest album, Carrie & Lowell , out March 31 on his Asthmatic Kitty label. It's already being haile.. more
Jan 26, 2015 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A Walk in the Park with John Sieger and Greg Koch
The partnership between Milwaukee’s towering guitar wizard, Greg Koch, and its dean of songwriting, John Sieger, seems almost predestined. But the summit was long pondered and slow in coming. “I’d known of his magical more
Apr 2, 2014 12:48 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Recap: Volcano Choir Takes Home Top Honors at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
A short time ago 88Nine Radio Milwaukee could barely accommodate bands in its cramped studio, let alone host an audience. More so, the small space, distant from the city center and housed inside a Mil,Concert Reviews more
Dec 6, 2013 9:53 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Greg Koch Plays Well
Greg Koch describes his new album as “a dream.” The title, Plays Well with Others, is a signpost to what’s within. Koch had the opportunity to compose the songs with one of his favorite Milwaukee writers, John Sieger, and invite more
Jul 31, 2013 12:19 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Tweed Funk
Among other things, Tweed Funk is about consistency. The Milwaukee band's sophomore album again mixes blues, R&B, salsa and what-the-funk else. Singer Joseph "Smokey" Holman shouts, growls and croons like a soul man with an urge to danc more
May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Greg Koch
Milwaukee veteran blues rocker Greg Koch is among the few musicians from the city with a foreign label deal. His latest trio outing on a European imprint delivers textural and lyrical diversity with a blue-collar sense of humor that makes i... more
Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee
Versatile trumpeter Jamie Breiwick is joined in his project Choir Fight by veteran players from Milwaukee acts like Kings Go Forth, De La Buena and Clamnation for a sound that artfully harkens back to the mellower side of Miles Davis’ elect... more
Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
New Release Wrap-Up: Band of Horses, LCD Soundsystem, Black Keys
Band of Horses is, quite literally, a different band from the one that released Everything All the Time, with singer Ben Bridwell the only member that's carried over from that 2006 breakthrough to the group's new Infinite Arms. While their debut .. more
May 17, 2010 2:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Here's The 2010 Lineup For Summerfest's All-Local Groove Stage
May 13, 2010 3:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee's Best Blues
http://gregkoch.ning.com/ Runners-up:Reverend Raven & The Live on the Radio ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Best of Milwaukee 2009
Greg Koch
There’s always a shelf of instructional books at music stores that teach everything from classical guitar to African drumming. If you’re looking to learn the blues, one of Greg Koch’s book,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jan. 29 - Feb. 4
Thursday, Jan. 29 The Paul Collins Beat w/ Gentleman Jesse and His Men @ Club Garibaldi, 10 p.m. ThePaul Co,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Pioneers of Television
Jackie Gleason charged ahead bullishly with his plans for “The Honeymooners,” overstepping the objections of the network and ignoring the slings of critics. He had a good thing going with his weekly TV variety show. Why risk it all on a situation.. more
Dec 30, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Greg Koch: Blues in Mind
December 13, 2007 Excuseme, was that Greg Koch?" asked a woman at an Alterra Greg Koch and Other Bad Men Live on the Radio ,Local Music more
Dec 13, 2007 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music