Along with organist Toby Lee Marshall and his son Dylan Koch, guitarist Greg Koch keeps things joyful and groove-oriented in his new trio. more

Sep 5, 2017 3:04 PM Local Music

"Miller Park" by User Grassferry49 on Wikicommons.

"Optimistic" was the word to describe the fans, players and front office of the Brewers on Opening Day...until the gamestarted. How quickly the enthusiasmfaded. After Charlie Blackmon of theRockies flied out to Kris Davis in leftfield to lead .. more

Apr 7, 2015 5:25 PM Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments

After confounding some listeners with his heavily electronic 2010 album The Age of Adz , Sufjan Stevens returned to his folk roots for his upcoming latest album, Carrie & Lowell , out March 31 on his Asthmatic Kitty label. It's already being haile.. more

Jan 26, 2015 3:30 PM On Music

The partnership between Milwaukee’s towering guitar wizard, Greg Koch, and its dean of songwriting, John Sieger, seems almost predestined. But the summit was long pondered and slow in coming. “I’d known of his magical more

Apr 2, 2014 12:48 AM Local Music

A short time ago 88Nine Radio Milwaukee could barely accommodate bands in its cramped studio, let alone host an audience. More so, the small space, distant from the city center and housed inside a Mil,Concert Reviews more

Dec 6, 2013 9:53 AM Concert Reviews

Greg Koch describes his new album as “a dream.” The title, Plays Well with Others, is a signpost to what’s within. Koch had the opportunity to compose the songs with one of his favorite Milwaukee writers, John Sieger, and invite more

Jul 31, 2013 12:19 AM Local Music

Among other things, Tweed Funk is about consistency. The Milwaukee band's sophomore album again mixes blues, R&B, salsa and what-the-funk else. Singer Joseph "Smokey" Holman shouts, growls and croons like a soul man with an urge to danc more

May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Milwaukee veteran blues rocker Greg Koch is among the few musicians from the city with a foreign label deal. His latest trio outing on a European imprint delivers textural and lyrical diversity with a blue-collar sense of humor that makes i... more

Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Versatile trumpeter Jamie Breiwick is joined in his project Choir Fight by veteran players from Milwaukee acts like Kings Go Forth, De La Buena and Clamnation for a sound that artfully harkens back to the mellower side of Miles Davis’ elect... more

Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Band of Horses is, quite literally, a different band from the one that released Everything All the Time, with singer Ben Bridwell the only member that's carried over from that 2006 breakthrough to the group's new Infinite Arms. While their debut .. more

May 17, 2010 2:26 PM On Music

May 13, 2010 3:19 PM On Music

http://gregkoch.ning.com/ Runners-up:Reverend Raven & The Live on the Radio ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

There’s always a shelf of instructional books at music stores that teach everything from classical guitar to African drumming. If you’re looking to learn the blues, one of Greg Koch’s book,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Thursday, Jan. 29 The Paul Collins Beat w/ Gentleman Jesse and His Men @ Club Garibaldi, 10 p.m. ThePaul Co,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Jackie Gleason charged ahead bullishly with his plans for “The Honeymooners,” overstepping the objections of the network and ignoring the slings of critics. He had a good thing going with his weekly TV variety show. Why risk it all on a situation.. more

Dec 30, 2007 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

December 13, 2007 Excuseme, was that Greg Koch?" asked a woman at an Alterra Greg Koch and Other Bad Men Live on the Radio ,Local Music more

Dec 13, 2007 12:00 AM Local Music

