Greg Kot
truTV HD coming to Time Warner?
CBS is trying something new this season with March Madness games. Instead of focusing on CBS covering games and showing regional coverage, they have spread the games out on their cadre of networks (CSB, TBS, TNT, truTV), so that every game will be.. more
Mar 15, 2011 7:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Greg Kot
Within the first few chapters of his new book Ripped, Kot summarizes what happens when record companies-aided and abetted by government deregulation and profit-hungry media outlets-morph into huge conglomerates more concerned with quarterly... more
May 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Musical Monopoly
Earlier this year Ticketmaster, the world's largest ticket broker, and Live Nation, the wo Chicago Tribune ,Books more
May 21, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books