RSS

Greg Ryan

theater_rev.jpg.jpe

“Hashtag Mayhem” is a well-paced program of theatrical shorts placed in the intimacy of the Alchemist Theatre by actor/playwright Jeffrey James Ircink. Six different stories move across the stage quite gracefully in two hours more

Mar 27, 2013 2:59 PM Theater

Playwright Steven Dietz opens Rocketman at a couple of very uncomfortable points in the life of its protagonist. As the play opens, the reluctant landscape architect is getting rid of everything he owns. His wife has left him for a guy named Kale... more

Sep 9, 2012 9:53 AM Theater

blogimage8609.jpe

In Matt Goldman and Pat Hazell’s light comedy Bunkbed Brothers, two baby-boomer brothers return to their childhood home to spend the night in the bedroom they used to share. The substance of their childhood has been largely preserved, as th... more

Nov 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES