Gregg Allman
This Week in Milwaukee: March 19-25
This week TV on the Radio and The Decemberists return for two big sold-out shows. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Bye Bye Liver Holiday Show
Thelocal Milwaukee end of the nationally-metastasized Bye Bye Liver sketchcomedy thing hosts a holiday show on theEast Side next month. The full name of the show is Bye Bye Liver: TheMilwaukee Drinking Play Presents: Alcoholiday Drinktacular 2.. more
Nov 24, 2014 6:25 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Rambling for Levon Helm
The stage was crowded last October whenacclaimed musicians by the dozen crowded the rostrum at the Izod Center in EastRutherford, New Jersey. The concert honored The Band's drummer, Levon Helm, whohad died recently from cancer, and r.. more
Jul 14, 2013 12:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Suspense and Stamp Collecting
Everyone’s got a story something like this: When I was in 6th grade, I once sold a comic book for $200. I’d only paid $1 for it. This is, of course, totally absurd. Not nearly as absurd as spending all of that money on more comic books. Such is .. more
Feb 3, 2011 11:12 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Gregg Allman
Gregg Allman’s solo career hasn’t always lived up to the high standards he set with his legendary Southern-rock band, The Allman Brothers. In fact, one of his early solo albums, Two the Hard Way , recorded with his then-wife Cher—y more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Geek Night
Celebrating the inherent low-keyness of Tuesday nights, the Bremen Café has dedicated the day to a event called Geek Night, an informal weekly gathering where patrons play video- and board games. Guitar Hero and Halo have been popular,Today... more
Jan 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Gregg Allman
It goes without saying that Gregg Allman’s solo career hasn’t always lived up to the high standards he set with his legendary southern-rock band, The Allman Brothers. In fact, one of his early solo albums, Two The Hard Way, which he rec,Tod... more
Apr 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Gregg Allman
It goes without saying that Gregg Allman’s solo career hasn’t always lived up to the high standards he set with his legendary southern-rock band, The Allman Brothers. In fact, one of his early solo albums, Two The Hard Way, which he rec,Tod... more
Apr 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee