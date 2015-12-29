Gregg Toland
The Cinematic Vision of ‘Citizen Kane’ and ‘Wuthering Heights’
Steve Spice examines Gregg Toland’s cinematic vision in two classic films, Wuthering Heights and Citizen Kane. more
Dec 29, 2015 7:28 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
William Wyler’s Life and Films
GabrielMiller states his case repeatedly in WilliamWyler: The Life and Films of Hollywood’s Most Celebrated Director (University Press of Kentucky): “Few directors could match Wyler’s range, hispsychological subtlety, his .. more
Dec 30, 2013 2:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
.357 String Band
There’s no shortage of young bands resurrecting the sounds of American bluegrass these days, but many of them do so in the spirit of modern jam music, spinning long improvisations from the genre’s strident twang. Milwaukee’s .357 String more
Feb 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee