Greta Gerwig
‘20th Century Women’
Writer-Director Mike Mills imbues 20th Century Women with an indie filmmaker’s respect for reality on a human scale. The film is inhabited by a handful of characters with enough dimension to feel fully human—unlike the stick figures that fi... more
Jan 17, 2017 1:37 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
‘Maggie’s Plan’ Revisits Manhattan
Maggie’s Plan is a witty, low-key comedy of manners in a milieu Woody Allen thoroughly investigated in the late 20th century. The romantic-sexual-intellectual landscape is shown from a woman’s point of view, a perspective Allen can be forgi... more
Jun 7, 2016 3:35 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: June 6
Normal life paused a century ago in many places when the circus came to town. The performers trouped down Main Street in a cavalcade of wagons heavily carved and gilded. By the 1950s those rolling sculptures were more
Jun 6, 2013 2:31 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips