Gretchen Mahkorn
‘Bent’ Closes World’s Stage Season
Closing The World’s Stage Theatre Company’s ’14-’15 “History, Justice, Onward” season is Martin Sherman’s Bent, a powerful story of survival, self-identity and acceptance of love during the Third Reich. Bent runs July 10-19 at Tenth Stre... more
Jul 8, 2015 12:19 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Auditions for 'Bent'
Apr 8, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Up Close with Mozart and Salieri
The World’s Stage Theatre Company conjures a solidly enjoyable drama with its latest, Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus. The story of genius and jealousy resonates through Villa Terrace this month with lush costuming and makeup that feels right at ho... more
Mar 21, 2014 5:03 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Hashtag Theater
“Hashtag Mayhem” is a well-paced program of theatrical shorts placed in the intimacy of the Alchemist Theatre by actor/playwright Jeffrey James Ircink. Six different stories move across the stage quite gracefully in two hours more
Mar 27, 2013 2:59 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Bukowski As Muse
I find Charles Bukowski’s work to be extremely tedious. I am referring to his written work, of course. I can only assume his work for the US Post Office in LA was better than his written work, but it’s tough to say. Not that I don’t understand w.. more
Nov 13, 2011 4:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
World's Stage's Comedy Curiosity
Months after staging a brief production of The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare (Abridged), The World’s Stage Theatre Company presents one of Simon's lesser-known works. Star-Spangled Girl is kind of a curiosity. Debuting in 1966, the roman.. more
Jul 31, 2010 2:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Mary Chapin Carpenter
Though it was the country charts that gave Mary Chapin Carpenter her biggest hits in the ’80s and ’90s, Carpenter was never fully comfortable being labeled as a country artist, since her music also touched on folk, rock and pop that didn&rs... more
Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Shakespeare (Abridged) With The World's Stage
I see over 100 shows per year in Milwaukee. I write 365 blogs and numerous theatrical reviews and previews over the course of a year. Usually by the time I’ve come to rest in a theatre seat, I end up with a pretty vivid impression of what I’m abo.. more
Jun 7, 2010 2:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
As Bees in Honey Drown
Boulevard Theatre launches its 2009-2010 season with the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy As Bees in Honey Drown, which tells the story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author. Ericka Wade plays the aforementione... more
Aug 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
National Chili Day
Milwaukee’s unofficial chili season continues today as the Harley-Davidson Museum restaurant celebrates National Chili Day with a fundraiser for Wisconsin’s Second Harvest. Motor will be donating $1 from each order of its meaty chili and $2... more
Feb 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Bucks vs. Pistons
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Detroit Pistons tonight at a 7:30 p.m. game at the Bradley Center.,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments