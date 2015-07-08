RSS

Gretchen Mahkorn

Closing The World’s Stage Theatre Company’s ’14-’15 “History, Justice, Onward” season is Martin Sherman’s Bent, a powerful story of survival, self-identity and acceptance of love during the Third Reich. Bent runs July 10-19 at Tenth Stre... more

Jul 8, 2015 12:19 AM Theater

Apr 8, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

The World’s Stage Theatre Company conjures a solidly enjoyable drama with its latest, Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus. The story of genius and jealousy resonates through Villa Terrace this month with lush costuming and makeup that feels right at ho... more

Mar 21, 2014 5:03 PM Theater

“Hashtag Mayhem” is a well-paced program of theatrical shorts placed in the intimacy of the Alchemist Theatre by actor/playwright Jeffrey James Ircink. Six different stories move across the stage quite gracefully in two hours more

Mar 27, 2013 2:59 PM Theater

I find Charles Bukowski’s work to be extremely tedious. I am referring to his written work, of course. I can only assume his work for the US Post Office in LA was better than his written work, but it’s tough to say. Not that I don’t understand w.. more

Nov 13, 2011 4:04 AM Theater

Months after staging a brief production of The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare (Abridged), The World’s Stage Theatre Company presents one of Simon's lesser-known works. Star-Spangled Girl is kind of a curiosity. Debuting in 1966, the roman.. more

Jul 31, 2010 2:59 PM Around MKE

Though it was the country charts that gave Mary Chapin Carpenter her biggest hits in the ’80s and ’90s, Carpenter was never fully comfortable being labeled as a country artist, since her music also touched on folk, rock and pop that didn&rs... more

Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I see over 100 shows per year in Milwaukee. I write 365 blogs and numerous theatrical reviews and previews over the course of a year. Usually by the time I’ve come to rest in a theatre seat, I end up with a pretty vivid impression of what I’m abo.. more

Jun 7, 2010 2:01 PM Theater

Boulevard Theatre launches its 2009-2010 season with the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy As Bees in Honey Drown, which tells the story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author. Ericka Wade plays the aforementione... more

Aug 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s unofficial chili season continues today as the Harley-Davidson Museum restaurant celebrates National Chili Day with a fundraiser for Wisconsin’s Second Harvest. Motor will be donating $1 from each order of its meaty chili and $2... more

Feb 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Detroit Pistons tonight at a 7:30 p.m. game at the Bradley Center.,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

