Gretchen Mead

Urban farmers from diverse organizations and backgrounds are transforming Milwaukee. more

May 16, 2017 4:04 PM News Features 1 Comments

Earth Day 2014 arrives on the heels of a very grim United Nations report that found climate change is affecting all continents and oceans, causing noticeable disruptions in our food and more

Apr 8, 2014 11:52 PM News Features

Irene Kightley

The Victory Garden Initiative (VGI) was formed by a group of friends and neighbors meeting in a coffee shop after a rally for edible front yard gardens in Shorewood. VGI’s (1845 N. Farwell Ave.) mission is to build communities more

Apr 24, 2013 5:24 PM Expresso

More than half of Milwaukee County’s African-American men in their 30s and half of those in their early 40s have served time in state prison, according to a new report by John Pawasarat and Lois M. Quinn at UW-Milwaukee’s more

Apr 23, 2013 10:23 PM Expresso

