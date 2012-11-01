Grete Marks
The Art of Grete Marks Survives a Horrific War
If Eric Aho speaking from hisexhibition opening at Tory Folliard Gallery intended his abstract paintings, atleast the one Deep in Europe toreflect as he says, ‘the theatre of war is played out on beautiful landscapes,“ then the Milwauk.. more
Nov 1, 2012 4:21 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
‘When Modern Was Degenerate’ Shows Artist Ahead of Her Time
Grete Marks is a name sharp and to the point, as sleek and no-nonsense as the huge photograph of her at the Milwaukee Art Museum exhibition “Grete Marks: When Modern Was Degenerate” (through Jan. 1, 2013)... more
Sep 19, 2012 3:34 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Milwaukee Art Museum's 'Rooms of Wonder'
When herds gather outside of the Milwaukee Art Museum, intent on watching the exterior “wings” unfold, I'm reminded of the hoopla surrounding Old Faithful. For me, the real... more
Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Milwaukee's Best Vietnamese Restaurant
West Bank Cafe 732 E. Burleigh St. 414-562-5555 Runners-up: Phan’s Garden, Mekong Cafe,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Best of Milwaukee 2009