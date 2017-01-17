RSS

Greymatter Gallery

Terese Agnew’s “Writing in Stone” is open to the public at RedLine Milwaukee Jan. 20-March 25; “Steel: The Cycle of Industry by David Plowden” is on display at the Grohmann Museum Jan. 20-April 30; and Vesna Jovanovic’s exhibition, “M... more

Jan 17, 2017 1:43 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

Xi Zhang’s paintings in the solo exhibition “Metallic Leaf Garden” at Greymatter Gallery are large pieces that address big ideas about the human condition. more

Aug 4, 2015 6:00 PM Visual Arts

When we reminisce about the good ol’ days, we pine for the lax pace of life but overlook the lax environmental laws. While we would prefer to whitewash the past, it’s the job of the artist to let the smog stains show through. more

Sep 17, 2014 1:10 AM Visual Arts

This pastweekend several  galleries in theHistoric Third Ward opened intriguing exhibitions that will lead up or continue through summer gallery night. All three appear in the Marshall Building on the corner of Buffalo andWa.. more

Jun 12, 2013 5:08 PM Visual Arts

The end of the year brings a flurry of new resolutions for2013. However, several days remain to close out 2012. Find the time to say a final farewell toseveral exhibitions when waving goodbye to 2012 while welcoming 2013.1.    One:  Revisit Re.. more

Dec 29, 2012 5:40 AM Visual Arts

Greymatter is a keenly intelligent place and does not rely on sprawling exhibitions to make a statement. It simply can't, as it is one of the smallest art galleries in the city. With the curatorial acumen of directors more

Dec 10, 2012 5:17 PM Visual Arts

Jan 24, 2012 2:44 AM Visual Arts

