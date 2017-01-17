Greymatter Gallery
Terese Agnew’s ‘Writing in Stone’ Awakens Wisconsin’s Storied Past
Terese Agnew’s “Writing in Stone” is open to the public at RedLine Milwaukee Jan. 20-March 25; “Steel: The Cycle of Industry by David Plowden” is on display at the Grohmann Museum Jan. 20-April 30; and Vesna Jovanovic’s exhibition, “M... more
Jan 17, 2017 1:43 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts 1 Comments
Xi Zhang’s lush ‘Metallic Leaf Garden’
Xi Zhang’s paintings in the solo exhibition “Metallic Leaf Garden” at Greymatter Gallery are large pieces that address big ideas about the human condition. more
Aug 4, 2015 6:00 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Turning the Lens on Hazardous Waste
When we reminisce about the good ol’ days, we pine for the lax pace of life but overlook the lax environmental laws. While we would prefer to whitewash the past, it’s the job of the artist to let the smog stains show through. more
Sep 17, 2014 1:10 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Erickson, Gingrass & greymatter Open Diverse Exhibitions
This pastweekend several galleries in theHistoric Third Ward opened intriguing exhibitions that will lead up or continue through summer gallery night. All three appear in the Marshall Building on the corner of Buffalo andWa.. more
Jun 12, 2013 5:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
ART to Do List Before Welcoming 2013
The end of the year brings a flurry of new resolutions for2013. However, several days remain to close out 2012. Find the time to say a final farewell toseveral exhibitions when waving goodbye to 2012 while welcoming 2013.1. One: Revisit Re.. more
Dec 29, 2012 5:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
From Magazine to Gallery
Greymatter is a keenly intelligent place and does not rely on sprawling exhibitions to make a statement. It simply can't, as it is one of the smallest art galleries in the city. With the curatorial acumen of directors more
Dec 10, 2012 5:17 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Kickstarters.com a Discovery for Artist At Winter Gallery Night
Jan 24, 2012 2:44 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Milwaukee Holiday Lights
For the 11th year Milwaukee’s downtown will be lit up this December by thousands of lights as part of the city’s annual holiday display, which includes dozens of light-animated characters and lit rooflines and wreaths distrusted along Wisco... more
Dec 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
