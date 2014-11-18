RSS

Grinch

brian_setzer_christmas-9.jpg.jpe

Photos courtesy Wendy Schreier

The snow appeared early this year and as if right on cue, Brian Setzer flew into town like a magical holiday entity. more

Nov 18, 2014 10:27 AM Concert Reviews

Going to downtown Waukesha can feel very much like going home for anyone who grew-up in a suburban Midwestern town. I’d never been there prior to only a couple of years ago and there’s something really strangely familiar about it. Home to that k.. more

Nov 27, 2010 4:23 PM Theater

The big gig that every musician wants to play at in Milwaukee, is of course, Summerfest. Shepherd Express is a sponsor of the big gig, and you can get your preliminary guide to Summerfest as the date gets closer. Preliminary Guides will be ... more

Jul 5, 2009 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

SOCIAL UPDATES