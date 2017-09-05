RSS

Grohmann Museum

fallfineartsguide.jpg.jpe

As the 21st century accelerates into the future art museums, whose traditional mission has been to preserve the past, obliged to keep abreast? And, if yes, how do they achieve this without diminishing their core objective? more

Sep 5, 2017 3:28 PM A&E Feature

artpreview_grohmanmuseum_a.jpg.jpe

Preview of the Grohmann Museum’s exhibit “Artists At Work: The Cedarburg Artists’ Guild." more

May 16, 2017 3:45 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_redline.jpg.jpe

Terese Agnew’s “Writing in Stone” is open to the public at RedLine Milwaukee Jan. 20-March 25; “Steel: The Cycle of Industry by David Plowden” is on display at the Grohmann Museum Jan. 20-April 30; and Vesna Jovanovic’s exhibition, “M... more

Jan 17, 2017 1:43 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

offthecuff_james.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff interviews James R. Kieselburg II, director of the Grohmann Museum, among the world’s only art museums focused on the subject of people at work and the places of their employment. Kieselburg discusses what makes the museum uniq... more

Aug 30, 2016 2:54 PM Off the Cuff

grohmann.jpg.jpe

Stop by the Grohmann Museum on the campus of Milwaukee School of Engineering on Saturday, March 12 from 12-4 p.m. to check out a new acquisition, Lee Frederickson’s The Welder, and attend a workshop called “Future Transportation and the Rai... more

Mar 8, 2016 3:14 PM Visual Arts

grohmann museum.jpg.jpe

msoe.edu

The Grohmann Museum on the MSOE campus is still an under-recognized gem housing a unique collection of artwork depicting an eternal and necessary if sometimes frustrating human activity—work, in,Books more

Oct 2, 2015 12:26 PM Books

mylgbtpov_(byhenryksadura).jpg.jpe

It’s trolley time. No, not the billion dollar one (I can’t wait for that) but the little red and green mock one. It runs throughout the summer for that Old Milwaukee feel, taking a loop around the Third Ward, East Town and West Town, and th... more

Jun 23, 2015 4:04 PM Hear Me Out

artreview_grohman.jpg.jpe

“The Art of the Milwaukee Road” at the Grohmann Museum offers a ticket to the yesteryear of train travel. The exhibition emphasizes the line’s passenger travel with photographs, prints and other ephemera reflecting the sleek design and b... more

Jan 20, 2015 8:47 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

ae.jpg.jpe

“I’m among family when I’m there.” This is how Milwaukee photographer Jim Brozek feels when he visits the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Grohmann Museum (1000 N. Broadway). Museum Director James R. Kieselburg II calls it “a hidden gem... more

Aug 24, 2014 10:16 PM A&E Feature

member swap day.jpg.jpe

Being a museum member has its perks. Among them: Member Swap Day, a twice-annual promotion that seven Milwaukee museums host where members of one museum are given complimentary access to every other museum as well. The museums will hold their late.. more

May 5, 2014 5:00 PM Around MKE

museums.jpg.jpe

Some still think of Milwaukee as a two-museum town. While it’s true that the Milwaukee Public Museum and the Milwaukee Art Museum remain the city’s largest institutions of their kind, they have been joined by more

Apr 2, 2014 12:24 AM A&E Feature

artrev.jpg.jpe

Thomas Garver understands O. Winston Link as a genius who “seduced” viewers with the romance of billowing smoke, thundering pistons and clattering train tracks. The analogy is apt given Link’s background more

Jan 22, 2014 1:48 AM Visual Arts

When it comes to great renditions of Cole Porter’s tune “Night and Day,” it is unclear whether top honors go to Fred Astaire’s 1932 recording or Joe Pass’ unaccompanied jazz guitar rendering. When it comes to great visual art open-house ... more

Jan 15, 2014 12:51 AM Visual Arts

Divine Flicks: The 28th Annual Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival opened its 14-film weekend with much flair at the Oriental Theatre with I Am Divine, the more

Oct 30, 2013 1:28 AM Around MKE

blogimage19747.jpe

In 2001, Eckhart Grohmann donated his extensive industrial realism art collection—featuring more than 900 paintings and sculptures—to the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). This “Man at Work” collection became the centerpiece. more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage18604.jpe

The Milwaukee School of Engineering's Grohmann Museum honors Milwaukee's heritage in the shipping industry with “Great Lakers.” The exhibition features artifacts, photographs, paintings and models from grand boats that once sailed... more

May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage14561.jpe

Amid a rainy Gallery Night and Day, the Grohmann Museum at MSOE presented "Milwaukee Mills: A Visual History," an intimate one-room exhibit soaked in the history of the iron and steel mills of southeastern Wisconsin (from Mayville to Milwau... more

Apr 18, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage10252.jpe

For Milwaukee Rep’s season finale, and Joseph Hanreddy’s final production as the company’s artistic director, the Rep spotlights its resident actors in a new adaptation of a classic crime story by Earl Derr Biggers. In the farcical myste more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2848.jpe

   Our long summer days present an opportunity toexperience art en plein air, w The Railroad Worker ,Art more

Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES