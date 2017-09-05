Grohmann Museum
Art Museums in the 21st Century
As the 21st century accelerates into the future art museums, whose traditional mission has been to preserve the past, obliged to keep abreast? And, if yes, how do they achieve this without diminishing their core objective? more
Sep 5, 2017 3:28 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
'Artists At Work': Cedarburg Artists' Guild Celebrates Human Industry
Preview of the Grohmann Museum’s exhibit “Artists At Work: The Cedarburg Artists’ Guild." more
May 16, 2017 3:45 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Terese Agnew’s ‘Writing in Stone’ Awakens Wisconsin’s Storied Past
Terese Agnew’s “Writing in Stone” is open to the public at RedLine Milwaukee Jan. 20-March 25; “Steel: The Cycle of Industry by David Plowden” is on display at the Grohmann Museum Jan. 20-April 30; and Vesna Jovanovic’s exhibition, “M... more
Jan 17, 2017 1:43 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts 1 Comments
The Museum of Art at Work
Off the Cuff interviews James R. Kieselburg II, director of the Grohmann Museum, among the world’s only art museums focused on the subject of people at work and the places of their employment. Kieselburg discusses what makes the museum uniq... more
Aug 30, 2016 2:54 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Grohmann Museum Welcomes New Acquisition
Stop by the Grohmann Museum on the campus of Milwaukee School of Engineering on Saturday, March 12 from 12-4 p.m. to check out a new acquisition, Lee Frederickson’s The Welder, and attend a workshop called “Future Transportation and the Rai... more
Mar 8, 2016 3:14 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Masterworks From The Grohmann Museum (MSOE), by Klaus Turk
The Grohmann Museum on the MSOE campus is still an under-recognized gem housing a unique collection of artwork depicting an eternal and necessary if sometimes frustrating human activity—work, in,Books more
Oct 2, 2015 12:26 PM David Luhrssen Books
Clang, Clang, Clang...
It’s trolley time. No, not the billion dollar one (I can’t wait for that) but the little red and green mock one. It runs throughout the summer for that Old Milwaukee feel, taking a loop around the Third Ward, East Town and West Town, and th... more
Jun 23, 2015 4:04 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
The Milwaukee Road Rolls through the Grohmann
“The Art of the Milwaukee Road” at the Grohmann Museum offers a ticket to the yesteryear of train travel. The exhibition emphasizes the line’s passenger travel with photographs, prints and other ephemera reflecting the sleek design and b... more
Jan 20, 2015 8:47 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts 1 Comments
Milwaukee’s Grohmann Museum
“I’m among family when I’m there.” This is how Milwaukee photographer Jim Brozek feels when he visits the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Grohmann Museum (1000 N. Broadway). Museum Director James R. Kieselburg II calls it “a hidden gem... more
Aug 24, 2014 10:16 PM Pegi Christiansen A&E Feature
Milwaukee Museums Host Member Swap Day on Sunday, May 18
Being a museum member has its perks. Among them: Member Swap Day, a twice-annual promotion that seven Milwaukee museums host where members of one museum are given complimentary access to every other museum as well. The museums will hold their late.. more
May 5, 2014 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
City Guide 2014: Milwaukee Museum Guide
Some still think of Milwaukee as a two-museum town. While it’s true that the Milwaukee Public Museum and the Milwaukee Art Museum remain the city’s largest institutions of their kind, they have been joined by more
Apr 2, 2014 12:24 AM None - Do Not Delete A&E Feature
Trains That Passed in the Night
Thomas Garver understands O. Winston Link as a genius who “seduced” viewers with the romance of billowing smoke, thundering pistons and clattering train tracks. The analogy is apt given Link’s background more
Jan 22, 2014 1:48 AM Kevin Lynch Visual Arts
"Gallery Night and Day" Presents Art Across Milwaukee
When it comes to great renditions of Cole Porter’s tune “Night and Day,” it is unclear whether top honors go to Fred Astaire’s 1932 recording or Joe Pass’ unaccompanied jazz guitar rendering. When it comes to great visual art open-house ... more
Jan 15, 2014 12:51 AM None - Do Not Delete Visual Arts
Boris and Doris On the Town
Divine Flicks: The 28th Annual Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival opened its 14-film weekend with much flair at the Oriental Theatre with I Am Divine, the more
Oct 30, 2013 1:28 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Five Years for Milwaukee's Grohmann Museum
In 2001, Eckhart Grohmann donated his extensive industrial realism art collection—featuring more than 900 paintings and sculptures—to the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). This “Man at Work” collection became the centerpiece. more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Grohmann Honors Milwaukee's 'Great Lakers'
The Milwaukee School of Engineering's Grohmann Museum honors Milwaukee's heritage in the shipping industry with “Great Lakers.” The exhibition features artifacts, photographs, paintings and models from grand boats that once sailed... more
May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Grohmann Museum's Visual History of 'Milwaukee Mills'
Amid a rainy Gallery Night and Day, the Grohmann Museum at MSOE presented "Milwaukee Mills: A Visual History," an intimate one-room exhibit soaked in the history of the iron and steel mills of southeastern Wisconsin (from Mayville to Milwau... more
Apr 18, 2011 12:00 AM Nastassia Putz Visual Arts
Seven Keys to Slaughter Peak
For Milwaukee Rep’s season finale, and Joseph Hanreddy’s final production as the company’s artistic director, the Rep spotlights its resident actors in a new adaptation of a classic crime story by Earl Derr Biggers. In the farcical myste more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art in the Open
Our long summer days present an opportunity toexperience art en plein air, w The Railroad Worker ,Art more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts