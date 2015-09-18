Groucho Marx
A Night With Groucho In Hartford
There’s a lot of praise for Frank Ferrante’s portrayal of Groucho Marx. It’s decorates his website. The are quotes from Marx’s kids are pretty impressive, but the biggest praise has to be from Morrie Ryskind. Ryskind co-wrote the Marx Brother.. more
Sep 18, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Marx Brothers on TV
Nov 1, 2014 5:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Barracuda in the Attic: A Memoir by the Latest Member of a Comedic Dynasty (Fantagraphics Books), by Kipp Friedman
Most children can’t recall seeing Norman Mailer’s teeth marks on their dad’s biceps, but most children didn’t grow up in families Groucho Marx would invite to dinner. Milwaukee’s Kipp Friedman grew up in New York during the ’60s and ’70s; h... more
Oct 2, 2013 2:07 PM David Luhrssen Books
“Weird Al” Yankovic @ The Riverside Theater
“Weird Al” Yankovic has been pumping out parodies for 30 years, but he looked ageless at the Riverside Theater Saturday night, dressed in his trademark Hawaiian shirt with his mane of curly hair flying around as he energetically plugged awa... more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews
‘Rent’ Due at Skylight Opera
Jonathan Larson’s Rent may be the 1990s’ biggest contribution to musical theater, but it remains an odd mixture. It’s Puccini’s La Boheme by way of raw, grunge-inspired rock transmitted into a highly polished musical-theater vehicl more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater