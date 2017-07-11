Groundwork Milwaukee
Milwaukee Farmers Union Nurtures Urban Growers
Milwaukee Farmers Union is seeking ways to make urban farming more efficient, sustainable and profitable. more
Jul 11, 2017 Mary Sussman
Turning Milwaukee into a Garden
Urban farmers from diverse organizations and backgrounds are transforming Milwaukee. more
May 16, 2017 Mary Sussman
Heroes of the Week:Outpost Natural Foods Cooperative and Its 2016 Community Partners Nonprofit Recipients
Supporting community initiatives is something Outpost Natural Foods Cooperative has been doing with its Community Partners give-back program for more than 20 years. more
Jan 12, 2016 Shepherd Express Staff
Heroes of the Week: Groundwork Milwaukee Volunteers
The locally organized and controlled nonprofit Groundwork Milwaukee (GWM), part of the national organization Groundwork USA, works to develop community-based partnerships in the greater more
Nov 7, 2013 Shepherd Express Staff