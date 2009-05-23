Groups
Collecting and Creating Prints@Elaine Erickson Gallery
On July 1 Elaine Erickson, together with her gallery housed in the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building, celebrate four years of her passion for art. While a relative newcomer to the gallery scene in Milwaukee, she represents a number of es.. more
May 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Oscar’s Wakeup Call
I don’t know if a dead actor ever earned an Oscar nomination before, but Heath Ledger scored respect from the Academy early this morning when the Oscar roster was announced. Ledger is up for Best Supporting Actor for his unforgettable role as the.. more
Jan 22, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Issue of the Week: The Great Storm
(To find more cool stuff to do this week, go to the Events Calendar at www.expressmilwauke ,None more
Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso