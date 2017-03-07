RSS

Growlers

When Tim and Toni Eichinger began home brewing in their log cabin in Pembine, a small town in Marinette County, Wis., they didn’t necessarily set out to be full-time craft brewers. Yet when one has a great product—especially beer—word trave... more

Mar 7, 2017 1:54 PM Spring Drink Guide

In a town known for its corner bars, Riverwest Filling Station is reimagining the model. While it’s still a place for the residents of the Riverwest and Harambee neighborhoods (and interlopers, of course) to hang out and have a pint and som... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:30 PM Dining Out 6 Comments

Located inside the Good Harvest Market natural food store, the Harvest Café (2205 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee) is a fine place to take in a healthful, filling meal in a quiet, comforting space. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:05 PM Eat/Drink

The Malt Shoppe offers growlers and nearly 1,000 varieties of beer. more

Feb 10, 2015 9:33 PM Eat/Drink 2 Comments

TheMalt Shoppe, a retail store for craft beer lovers, will be opening and 813 N.Mayfair Road in late October. The store plans to offer a wide selection ofcraft, imported and seasonal beers on 30 taps and more than 1,000 packagedvarieties. Spec.. more

Sep 17, 2014 2:08 PM Around MKE

Jun 13, 2014 3:00 PM Around MKE

With so many craft breweries and brewpubs in our town you may be wondering if there is a way to bring that fresh draught taste home with you. Bottles are easy more

Mar 10, 2014 12:48 AM A&E Feature

Like many hopeful entrepreneurs, Wauwatosa-based brewer Andrew Dillard turned to Kickstarter last spring thinking he might use the popular fundraising site to raise $27,000 to start a microbrewery in Tosa. Big Head more

Jul 24, 2013 12:52 AM Dining Preview

While living in Athens, Ga., Bryan Atinsky took advantage of the many pubs offering growlers, 64-ounce jugs of beer filled fresh from the tap, then sealed to go. Growlers were such a convenient way of sampling and sharing more

Feb 25, 2013 4:27 PM Dining Preview

