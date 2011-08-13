RSS

Gruesome Playground Injuries

Youngblood Theatre opened its first of two August shows last night. Rajiv Joseph’s intimate two-person romantic drama Gruesome Playground Injuries is being staged at UWM’s Kenilworth Studio Theatre, Rob Maass and Tess Cinpinski play Doug and Kay.. more

Aug 13, 2011 10:10 PM Theater

Hard to believe that Youngblood Theatre is now celebrating its second summer already. Founded by UWM Theatre grads, the company that debuted in July of 2009 with no less than three shows in the same month has done a total of 9 shows in total. Th.. more

Jul 26, 2011 2:38 PM Theater

Moonis light years behind its predecessors when measuring cinematic greatness, but, despit Moon ,Film more

Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Thursday’s lineup at the Cascio Groove Garage, Summerfest’s all local stage, is another celebration of American music. Drawing from the spirit of Bob Dylan and altcountry pioneers like Uncle Tupelo, Sharking Hour (at 6:30 p.m.) is followed ... more

Jul 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

