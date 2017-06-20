Grunge
Life of Agony: A Place Where There’s No More Pain (Napalm Records)
Thelonious Monk’s Les Liaisons Dangereuses was recorded for the 1960 French film of that name and somehow slipped through the cracks of history. Monk was at a peak during the session, conjuring memories of the blues and turning jazz into Cu... more
Jun 20, 2017 1:40 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Revisit Our 2007 Feature on Chris Cornell
May 18, 2017 2:06 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Meat Puppets Add a Fourth, But It's All in the Family
Cris Kirkwood talks about the ups and downs of his long-running band, and beams about the group’s latest member: Elmo Kirkwood. more
May 2, 2017 3:19 PM Chris Parker Music Feature
Matthew Sweet w/ Gabe Dixon and David Ryan Harris @ Shank Hall
In a set that leaned heavily on his early ’90s output, power-pop master Matthew Sweet let his songs speak for himself. more
Sep 12, 2016 9:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Bush’s Gavin Rossdale Remains Happily Tortured
How can somebody with a life as seemingly perfect as Gavin Rossdale’s write such anguished songs? more
Feb 3, 2015 9:57 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Cage the Elephant Conquer Expectations on “Melophobia
Cage the Elephant’s third album, Melophobia, may prove to be the alt-rock band’s definitive release. more
Nov 25, 2014 10:42 PM Chris Parker Music Feature
Pearl Jam @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
Releasing 10 albums over the past 20-plus years, Pearl Jam has experienced a storied career, but all but its most devoted fans admit that the last decade hasn’t lived up to the groundbreaking arti,Concert Reviews more
Oct 21, 2014 10:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Stream Head On Electric's Woodsy Abandoned Album, "Daddy's Home"
It's been nearly three years since Milwaukee's Head On Electric released their last record, Sleep Slaughter Sheep , a fitfully scorching album of grunge-kicked garage-punk, and there's still no target date for a formal follow-up. Last month the ba.. more
Oct 15, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Purling Hiss with Technicolor Teeth and Head On Electric @ Linneman’s
Another Technicolor Teeth gig, another few frequencies closer to complete hearing loss. And once again, it was worth it. The Appleton trio celebrated the vinyl release of its Teenage Pagans LP and supported Philadelphia’s more
Apr 19, 2013 4:36 PM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
Wavves Mature, Slowly
While they get plenty of hype, people seem to find a lot of reasons to dismiss Wavves—the grungy California garage outfit led by Nathan Williams—portraying them as drunken louts whose rapid rise to notoriety must more
Mar 26, 2013 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
Fudging the Facts on Health Care and Deficits
Facts always matter, but never more so than when politicians deal with issues of real consequence, like health care and budget deficits.Data sets and out-year projections may make everybody's eyes glaze over, but without accurate informatio... more
Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Southern Women Doing Stand-Up In Whitewater
One of the issues tackled by Patrick Schmitz' new play theatre-centric play Back And Forth is the question of whether or not women have a more difficult time in professional comedy. (A staged reading of the play some time ago featured a talented .. more
Jan 12, 2011 11:33 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
News of the Weird
Anybody can help those in need. The Florida Legislature, under the guise that business is faltering in the yacht industry, decided to cap the sales tax on purchases of yachts. Rather than tax the entire selling price, the sales tax would be... more
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Seattle Rocks: Kingsmen Through Nirvana
Seattle was all the rage for a few years in the early '90s-until Kurt Cobain killed himsel Sonic Boom: The History of Northwest Rock, from "Louie Louie" to "Smells Li ,Books more
Apr 21, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
On Chris Cornell, Gavin Rossdale and Scott Weiland
In the last two years I've interviewed a trio of grunge veterans, Chris Cornell, Gavin Rossdale and Scott Weiland. All three struck me as sad, albeit in different ways. Chris Cornell was friendly, open and chatty, and also remarkably defen.. more
Jan 28, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Brady Street Now and Then
When Brady Street resident Frank Alioto becamea fireman 25 years ago, he fulfilled his boyhood dream. When hepublished his first book earlier this year, he realized one of hisgreatest adult aspirations: to chronicle the history of hisneighborhood... more
Jun 13, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Off the Cuff