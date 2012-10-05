Guacamole
Lala’s Is the Place for Mexican Food in Cudahy
Alicia Guerra, the longtime Conejito’s Place employee who goes by the nickname “Lala,” has opened her own Mexican restaurant in Cudahy. Lala’s Place is located in a modest, 1960s vintage diner with booths... more
Oct 5, 2012 3:20 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Fourplay With The Boulevard
The Boulevard Theatre is the first to officially open its 2010-2011 season. This week, it opens its 25th anniversary season with Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction. Four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly emp.. more
Jul 29, 2010 11:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Short Orders (The National)
Featuring a striking retro-modern environment of yellow-and-white printed drapes, silk-screen printed posters and clear bubble lights, The National (839 W. National Ave.) is a charming spot for a light meal,Dining Out more
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Heidi Yahnke Dining Preview 3 Comments