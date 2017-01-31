Guantanamo
Wisconsin's Guantanamo Bay for Kids
The ACLU found solitary confinement, defined as torture by the United Nations, was routinely used on up to 20% of the juvenile inmates at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, often lasting for months. more
Jan 31, 2017 2:13 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Home Movies/Out on Digital: May 1
Vietnam was the quicksand France fell into after World War II and America soon followed. Pulitzer Prize-winner Peter Arnett's documentary is a fair-minded overview of the costly, confused struggle that cost hundreds more
Apr 30, 2013 10:37 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Top Under-Reported Stories of the Year
If you only rely on mainstream, corporate-owned media for your news, you’re missing out on a wealth of information that’s vital to understanding our world and creating a healthy society. According to the researchers more
Dec 30, 2012 8:52 PM the Editors of Project Censored News Features
Liars, Neon Indian to Play WMSE's Radio Summer Camp Festival
WMSE's four-day, multi-venue Radio Summer Camp music festival will return for a second year and feature shows from art-rockers Liars and the chilled-out electronic-pop band Neon Indian, the station announced today. Liars will headline the event's .. more
Apr 21, 2010 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Barack Obama- The First Year
Given that today the world will see exactly how a messiah would be treated, if one was actually descending to earth, it seems like a good time to examine the major issues that Barack Obama will have to t,Left and Right more
Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Theodore Hausmann III News Features 1 Comments