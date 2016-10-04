Guardian
U.S. Supreme Court Should Have Taken Walker’s John Doe Case
The U.S. Supreme Court missed a major opportunity to clean up our elections system—and the judiciary—when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision shutting down the long-running John Doe investigation into Gov... more
Oct 4, 2016 3:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 9 Comments
The Dastardly Crime Republicans Want Investigated
The financial corruption of Gov. Scott Walker’s office, the State Legislature and the Wisconsin Supreme Court are clearly outlined in the documents The Guardian published. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Scott Walker's John Doe Leak Reveals a Lot
Hoorayfor the GuardianUS for releasing leaked documents from the long-runningJohn Doe investigation. Foranyone who’s been paying attention, the revelations are sort of more of the same,with more details. Thatis, we all knew that Scott Walker.. more
Sep 15, 2016 6:57 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 15 Comments
Pope Francis Understands Economics Better than Most Politicians
Pope Francis is a pontiff who has constructively broken all the rules of popery—so far to widespread acclaim. He’s faulted the Catholic Church for its negative obsession more
Dec 18, 2013 1:55 AM Heidi Moore News Features
ALEC Struggles in the Spotlight
The fallout from the Trayvon Martin shooting death and increased scrutiny from a Wisconsin-based watchdog group have made life difficult for the right-wing legislation-writing more
Dec 11, 2013 3:28 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Permanent Washington's Backlash to Edward Snowden
Whether in celebrity culture or in our Facebook-mediated interactions, we live in the age of the human being as a public brand. So there's nothing more
Jun 17, 2013 3:03 PM David Sirota News Features
This Week in Milwaukee
Minneapolis quintet Roster McCabe is familiar with Milwaukee by now, having played several sets at Summerfest and clubs including the Rave and the Miramar Theatre. The band formed at the University of Minnesota more
Dec 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee