RSS

Gubernatorial Election

aleqm5g8vplp7-gusduqxboku11nl-af0q-615x345.jpg.jpe

The state’sstructural deficit will climb to a projected $1.76billion in the next term, according to new numbers released by thenonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau today. That’s a huge jumpfrom the LFB’s estimate in May that the state would.. more

Sep 8, 2014 8:24 PM Daily Dose

money_rect.jpg.jpe

The latest campaign finance filings show that Gov. Scott Walker took in $9.5 million this year, with 120 donors giving the maximum to him under the law, $10,000 more

Aug 12, 2014 5:28 PM Expresso 6 Comments

131007_mary_burke_ap_328.jpg.jpe

With a little more than six months left in the race for Wisconsin governor, Democratic candidate Mary Burke has been crisscrossing the state to introduce herself and her plan to turn around more

Apr 30, 2014 1:10 AM News Features

110221_scott_walker_deal_ap_328.jpg.jpe

Gov. Scott Walker may be running for re-election as governor of Wisconsin, but his life on the campaign trail is more likely to be lived by a guy who aspires to the presidency. Walker raised more

Feb 12, 2014 2:12 AM Expresso

bilde.jpg.jpe

A funny thing happened after Mary Burke, a moving force behind one of Wisconsin’s most successful homegrown, international companies, announced her candidacy for the Democratic more

Oct 16, 2013 1:23 AM Taking Liberties

b9948722z.1_20130706222626_000_gor1g0jd.1-1.jpg.jpe

With just a year to go before the 2014 gubernatorial election, one Democrat, Mary Burke, a Dane County businesswoman and former head of the Department of Commerce, has just publicly more

Oct 8, 2013 11:04 PM News Features 4 Comments

money_rect.jpg.jpe

Remember when it used to be considered really corrupt to buy elections in this country? You’d have to be so old, you’ve probably forgotten. more

Aug 14, 2013 1:18 AM Taking Liberties

When Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker announced that privatizing security at the courthouse and other county facilities would save taxpayers more than $750,000 a year, it seemed preposterous.And it was.According to new numbers crunch... more

Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 10 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES