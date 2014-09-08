Gubernatorial Election
Big Jump in Wisconsin’s Deficit to $1.8 Billion
The state’sstructural deficit will climb to a projected $1.76billion in the next term, according to new numbers released by thenonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau today. That’s a huge jumpfrom the LFB’s estimate in May that the state would.. more
Sep 8, 2014 8:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Big Money Behind Walker’s Campaign
The latest campaign finance filings show that Gov. Scott Walker took in $9.5 million this year, with 120 donors giving the maximum to him under the law, $10,000 more
Aug 12, 2014 5:28 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 6 Comments
Democratic Candidate for Governor Mary Burke Makes Her Case
With a little more than six months left in the race for Wisconsin governor, Democratic candidate Mary Burke has been crisscrossing the state to introduce herself and her plan to turn around more
Apr 30, 2014 1:10 AM Louis Fortis News Features
Scott Walker’s National Fundraising Spree Continues
Gov. Scott Walker may be running for re-election as governor of Wisconsin, but his life on the campaign trail is more likely to be lived by a guy who aspires to the presidency. Walker raised more
Feb 12, 2014 2:12 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Republicans Against Wealth
A funny thing happened after Mary Burke, a moving force behind one of Wisconsin’s most successful homegrown, international companies, announced her candidacy for the Democratic more
Oct 16, 2013 1:23 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Who Is Mary Burke?
With just a year to go before the 2014 gubernatorial election, one Democrat, Mary Burke, a Dane County businesswoman and former head of the Department of Commerce, has just publicly more
Oct 8, 2013 11:04 PM Louis Fortis News Features 4 Comments
Buying Elections
Remember when it used to be considered really corrupt to buy elections in this country? You’d have to be so old, you’ve probably forgotten. more
Aug 14, 2013 1:18 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: Scott Walker’s Courthouse Security Privatization: Epic Fail
When Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker announced that privatizing security at the courthouse and other county facilities would save taxpayers more than $750,000 a year, it seemed preposterous.And it was.According to new numbers crunch... more
Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments