RSS
Guesthouse
This Week in Milwaukee: July 21-27
Børns, Dälek, Dr. Dog and Sunny Day Real Estate’s Jeremy Enigk should keep concertgoers plenty busy this week. more
Jul 19, 2016 3:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Barrickman’s World
The world is awash with information. For example, painter Peter Barrickman’s résumé, posted online at thegreengallery.biz, tracks his considerable national and international credentials. A 2002 BFA from more
Nov 19, 2012 8:18 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Green Gallery East Displays Perseverance
Sadly, Green Gallery West didn’t survive the July fire that engulfed a building on Riverwest’s Center Street. Fortunately, however, artist and owner John Riepenhoff quietly perseveres at Green Gallery East more
Nov 6, 2012 1:30 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!