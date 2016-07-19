Guesthouse

RSS

Børns, Dälek, Dr. Dog and Sunny Day Real Estate’s Jeremy Enigk should keep concertgoers plenty busy this week. more

Jul 19, 2016 3:43 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The world is awash with information. For example, painter Peter Barrickman’s résumé, posted online at thegreengallery.biz, tracks his considerable national and international credentials. A 2002 BFA from more

Nov 19, 2012 8:18 PM Visual Arts

Sadly, Green Gallery West didn’t survive the July fire that engulfed a building on Riverwest’s Center Street. Fortunately, however, artist and owner John Riepenhoff quietly perseveres at Green Gallery East more

Nov 6, 2012 1:30 PM Visual Arts

