Beyond the Lights
The director of Love & Basketball presents Beyond the Lights, a film about a talented singer Noni (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) being micro-managed by her overbearing mother (Minnie Driver). Nate Parker stars as the Noni’s love interest and Danny Glove... more
Dec 9, 2014 7:43 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Film Clips: Nov. 13
Groomed by her unrepentant “mom-ager” (Minnie Driver) to become a pop star, British singer Noni (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is poised on the cusp of major stardom when she is overcome with depression and prepares to jump to her death from a Los An... more
Nov 12, 2014 9:29 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Belle
One of the pleasures of Jane Austen involves following the protagonist as she navigates a society as regulated as a chessboard. The laws governing inheritance are clearly defined; behavior between the sexes is carefully codified; the rules ... more
May 21, 2014 1:40 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews