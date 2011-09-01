Guides: Fall Arts Guide
Milwaukee Public Theatre/Mask & Puppet Company: All City People's Parade and Pageant
This third annual parade leaves Zeidler Park for Wisconsin Avenue at 11 a.m. and winds its way through the Summerfest grounds, where the pageant will take place as... more
Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Fall Arts Guide
Florentine Opera: Turandot
“Nessun Dorma” is one of opera's great arias, and for its performance of Puccini's classic fantasy, the Florentine brings Renzo Zulian back to sing the showstopper. Soprano Lise Lindstrom, who... more
Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Fall Arts Guide
Marshall Building: Open House
Explore the Marshall Building on a September evening, 5-9 p.m. Dip into Safi Studios' water-themed event snug in the lower level, then ride to floor three to Luckystar Studio... more
Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Fall Arts Guide
Woodland Pattern: Jason Kahn & Jon Mueller Percussion Duo
“Alternating Currents Live” is a long-running series of concerts at the edge of music hosted by Riverwest's long-standing cultural mecca, Woodland Pattern. The fall season... more
Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Fall Arts Guide
Early Music Now: Jordi & Ferran Savall
“Our dream was to get Jordi Savall here—he's a legend in the early music field,” says Charles Sullivan, artistic director of Early Music Now. Milwaukee's promoter of pre-19th-century music... more
Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Fall Arts Guide
In Tandem Theatre: Mrs. Mannerly
Brilliant contemporary playwright Jeffrey Hatcher tells a tale about a 9-year-old child taking an etiquette class from a teacher who has never given a perfect score in more than 30 years of... more
Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Fall Arts Guide
Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra: Marcus Center for the Performing Arts
Marsalis once granted me a 9 a.m. hotel-room interview wearing nothing but his boxers. A man that cool could swing in a burning house. He's the favorite whipping... more
Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Kevin Lynch Fall Arts Guide
Andre' Lee Ellis & Co.: Tellin' It Like It Tis
Milwaukee's future may be the unspoken subject of this spoken-word performance about what it is to be a black man in our city, where more than half are jobless and the... more
Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM John Schneider Fall Arts Guide
First Stage Children's Theater: Don't Tell Me I Can't Fly
I fell in love with Y York's playwriting in the 1970s. For its 25th Anniversary, our nationally acclaimed First Stage Children's Theater commissioned this play from York about an imaginative... more
Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM John Schneider Fall Arts Guide
Wisconsin Philharmonic: Joyeux Noel: Christmas in Paris
Joined by the choirs of Arrowhead High School and University Lake School, Waukesha's Wisconsin Philharmonic will set a unique holiday mood with an all-French program consisting of... more
Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Morton Shlabotnik Fall Arts Guide
The Alchemist Theatre: Faust: An Evening at the Mephisto Theatre
The Alchemist's 2011 Halloween show, performed throughout the theater space, is adapted from the classic tale of Faust. Audience members are invited to roam the... more
Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Selena Milewski Fall Arts Guide
Marquette Theatre Department: Holy Days
Set in the heart of the Dust Bowl, Marquette's Holy Days is a poignant tale of the suffering and endurance of an American family. Two couples struggle to survive on a dying farm, braving... more
Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Selena Milewski Fall Arts Guide
Milwaukee Ballet: The Nutcracker
Will anything change? “New lighting—and I'm going to challenge my darling angels more, since they are more intelligent now,” said choreographer Michael Pink, referring to the Act Two... more
Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM John Schneider Fall Arts Guide
Prometheus Trio: Wisconsin Conservatory of Music
Bader Hall is a gem of a setting for concerts, the lovely interior reminiscent of the salons where Chopin and Liszt introduced their works. The Conservatory's Prometheus... more
Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Fall Arts Guide
Carte Blanche Studios: Mein Kampf
Jewish-Hungarian writer and stage director George Tabori knew of Nazism firsthand; his father died at Auschwitz and he was forced to flee into exile. Tabori's bitter satire of... more
Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Fall Arts Guide
Schauer Arts & Activities Center: Deer Camp
Everybody knows that for some deer hunters, bagging the big buck is less important than escaping for a weekend of beer and male camaraderie in the cabin. In the musical comedy Deer... more
Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Morton Shlabotnik Fall Arts Guide
Walker's Point Center for the Arts :19th Annual Dia de los Muertos Exhibition
The Walker's Point Center for the Arts (WPCA) marks its annual celebration of the Latin American holiday Dia de los Muertos. Striving to welcome all racial and religious groups, curator... more
Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Selena Milewski Fall Arts Guide
UW-Milwaukee Theatre Department: The Sins of Sor Juana
The legend of poet Juana Inés de la Cruz represents the quintessential story of the struggling artist who toils in obscurity. She was a beautiful intellectual from a small town who defended the study... more
Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Fall Arts Guide
Sunset Playhouse: Prelude to a Kiss
The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove plays host to the sentimental modern fairy tale Prelude to a Kiss. A man and woman fall in love and get married, but when an old man kisses the bride, he... more
Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Fall Arts Guide
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra: Beethoven's Fifth
Maestro Edo de Waart kicks off the orchestra's season with an all-Beethoven concert— indeed, three of Beethoven's benchmark pieces. Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Op. 21... more
Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM John Jahn Fall Arts Guide