Guides: Fall Arts Guide

This third annual parade leaves Zeidler Park for Wisconsin Avenue at 11 a.m. and winds its way through the Summerfest grounds, where the pageant will take place as... more

Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

“Nessun Dorma” is one of opera's great arias, and for its performance of Puccini's classic fantasy, the Florentine brings Renzo Zulian back to sing the showstopper. Soprano Lise Lindstrom, who... more

Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

Explore the Marshall Building on a September evening, 5-9 p.m. Dip into Safi Studios' water-themed event snug in the lower level, then ride to floor three to Luckystar Studio... more

Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

“Alternating Currents Live” is a long-running series of concerts at the edge of music hosted by Riverwest's long-standing cultural mecca, Woodland Pattern. The fall season... more

Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

“Our dream was to get Jordi Savall here—he's a legend in the early music field,” says Charles Sullivan, artistic director of Early Music Now. Milwaukee's promoter of pre-19th-century music... more

Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

Brilliant contemporary playwright Jeffrey Hatcher tells a tale about a 9-year-old child taking an etiquette class from a teacher who has never given a perfect score in more than 30 years of... more

Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

Marsalis once granted me a 9 a.m. hotel-room interview wearing nothing but his boxers. A man that cool could swing in a burning house. He's the favorite whipping... more

Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

Milwaukee's future may be the unspoken subject of this spoken-word performance about what it is to be a black man in our city, where more than half are jobless and the... more

Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

I fell in love with Y York's playwriting in the 1970s. For its 25th Anniversary, our nationally acclaimed First Stage Children's Theater commissioned this play from York about an imaginative... more

Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

Joined by the choirs of Arrowhead High School and University Lake School, Waukesha's Wisconsin Philharmonic will set a unique holiday mood with an all-French program consisting of... more

Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

The Alchemist's 2011 Halloween show, performed throughout the theater space, is adapted from the classic tale of Faust. Audience members are invited to roam the... more

Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

Set in the heart of the Dust Bowl, Marquette's Holy Days is a poignant tale of the suffering and endurance of an American family. Two couples struggle to survive on a dying farm, braving... more

Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

Will anything change? “New lighting—and I'm going to challenge my darling angels more, since they are more intelligent now,” said choreographer Michael Pink, referring to the Act Two... more

Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

Bader Hall is a gem of a setting for concerts, the lovely interior reminiscent of the salons where Chopin and Liszt introduced their works. The Conservatory's Prometheus... more

Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

Jewish-Hungarian writer and stage director George Tabori knew of Nazism firsthand; his father died at Auschwitz and he was forced to flee into exile. Tabori's bitter satire of... more

Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

Everybody knows that for some deer hunters, bagging the big buck is less important than escaping for a weekend of beer and male camaraderie in the cabin. In the musical comedy Deer... more

Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

The Walker's Point Center for the Arts (WPCA) marks its annual celebration of the Latin American holiday Dia de los Muertos. Striving to welcome all racial and religious groups, curator... more

Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

The legend of poet Juana Inés de la Cruz represents the quintessential story of the struggling artist who toils in obscurity. She was a beautiful intellectual from a small town who defended the study... more

Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove plays host to the sentimental modern fairy tale Prelude to a Kiss. A man and woman fall in love and get married, but when an old man kisses the bride, he... more

Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

Maestro Edo de Waart kicks off the orchestra's season with an all-Beethoven concert— indeed, three of Beethoven's benchmark pieces. Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Op. 21... more

Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

