Guillermo Del Toro
'It's' a Nasty Clown in Stephen King's Horror Story
Despite a long running time and a profusion of baroque horror visuals, It is an effective adaptation of Stephen King focused on a band of outsider kids forced to confront their fears. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:48 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Ultimate Frankenstein
In his introduction to The New Annotated Frankenstein (Liveright), horror movie master Guillermo del Toro says the book “may very well be the best presentation of the novel" to date; this book review says why del Toro may be correct in t... more
Guillermo del Toro’s Gothic Tale
Bloodcovers the hands and face of Edith (Mia Wasikowska), posed in shocked horroragainst the snow and recalling a warning given her years earlier by her deadmother: “Beware the crimson peak.” With Crimson Peak, writer-dir.. more
Feb 16, 2016 4:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Crimson Peak
Though Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak may not be a great ghost film when compared to such films as The Haunting, it nevertheless leaves vivid impressions of a gothic world furnished with continual reminders that death is the shadow cast ... more
Oct 20, 2015 9:24 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Pacific Rim
Determined to make a different kind of summer blockbuster, director Guillermo del Toro avoided superheroes in tights and capes, trading the more familiar American comic book universe for Japanese genres involving monsters from the sea. And ... more
Jul 9, 2013 11:11 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Lovecraft: Fear of the Unknown
A small circle of admirers mourned H.P. Lovecraft’s death in 1937, many of them pulp fiction writers familiar with his stories from horror and science fiction magazines. Seventy years later he was recognized as one of the 20th century’s most impo.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood