Guillermo Del Toro

film_it.jpg.jpe

Despite a long running time and a profusion of baroque horror visuals, It is an effective adaptation of Stephen King focused on a band of outsider kids forced to confront their fears. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:48 PM Film Reviews

frankenstein.jpg.jpe

In his introduction to The New Annotated Frankenstein (Liveright), horror movie master Guillermo del Toro says the book “may very well be the best presentation of the novel" to date; this book review says why del Toro may be correct in t... more

Aug 15, 2017 2:35 PM Books

crimson1.jpg.jpe

Bloodcovers the hands and face of Edith (Mia Wasikowska), posed in shocked horroragainst the snow and recalling a warning given her years earlier by her deadmother: “Beware the crimson peak.” With Crimson Peak, writer-dir.. more

Feb 16, 2016 4:11 PM I Hate Hollywood

film_crimson.jpg.jpe

Though Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak may not be a great ghost film when compared to such films as The Haunting, it nevertheless leaves vivid impressions of a gothic world furnished with continual reminders that death is the shadow cast ... more

Oct 20, 2015 9:24 PM Film Reviews

pacrim.jpg.jpe

Determined to make a different kind of summer blockbuster, director Guillermo del Toro avoided superheroes in tights and capes, trading the more familiar American comic book universe for Japanese genres involving monsters from the sea. And ... more

Jul 9, 2013 11:11 PM Film Reviews

